Research and Markets: Global Water Treatment Products Market 2012-2016 Report: Only Approximately 15 Percent of the Water in Afghanistan Is Drinkable

TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Water Treatment Products market to grow at a CAGR of 6.25 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased contamination of water. The Global Water Treatment Products market has also been witnessing the depletion of fresh water resources. However, the waste water treatment residue management issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Ashland Inc., GE Infrastructure Water and Process Technologies Inc., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., and Nalco Holding Co.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from TechNavio's Clean Tech team said: ''The need for clean water is one of the major reasons for the growth of the Global Water Treatment Products market. Although there are plenty of water sources across the world, most of them are contaminated and unsuitable for use. For instance, only approximately 15 percent of the water in Afghanistan is drinkable. Water contamination has led to scarcity of water in many areas of Afghanistan. This lack of clean water in certain parts of the world is positively impacting the growth of the Global Water Treatment Products market.''

According to the report, the increased contamination of various sources of water across the globe is one of the major reasons for the increase in the demand for water treatment products. The contaminants present in various water sources include mud, silt, algae, and bacteria. The negative consequences of these particles increase when they contaminate drinking water. The consumption of contaminated drinking water leads to various health hazards. Thus, the increase in the contamination of water leads to the increase in demand for water treatment products, which in turn leads to the growth of the Global Water Treatment Products market.

Further, the report reveals that one of the major challenges is the appropriate management of waste water treatment residue.

