DermOne Surgeon Dr. Joseph Kamelgard Selected as Recipient of Patients' Choice Award

DermOne is pleased to announce that one of its surgeons, Joseph Kamelgard, M.D., was awarded the prestigious Patients' Choice Award for 2012. Recognizing physician leaders in their respective specialties, the Patients' Choice Award recipients are selected based on patients' highest ratings for expertise and patient care.

The award states: “Your patients have selected you for the Patients' Choice Award in 2012. More than 200,000 patient reviews and ratings are gathered each month. This top rating has only been awarded to you and a select few of the nation's most beloved doctors. Congratulations. Your patients have taken the time to compliment you in areas such as: your bedside manner, the amount of time you spend with them, the courtesy of your staff, appropriate follow-up, and their overall opinion of you as a physician. Quite simply, you are one of the best!”

PatientsChoice.org was created to showcase the best doctors in the U.S. who are recognized and awarded for outstanding care and capability. Only doctors with the highest patient ratings earn Patients' Choice Awards. The awards help empower patients by providing them with the information they need to make informed decisions in choosing the best doctor for their needs.

“We congratulate Dr. Kamelgard on being recognized for this honor by his patients,” stated Ron Geraty, M.D., CEO of DermOne. “The standard of excellence Dr. Kamelgard represents is indicative of the level of care DermOne is committed to providing all of our patients.”

About DermOne

DermOne is a leading provider of comprehensive dermatology services through a fast-growing network of neighborhood skin care centers. DermOne's goal is to make high-quality, affordable dermatology care accessible to everyone. DermOne intends to offer more providers, more services and more locations, which means DermOne is there for you when you need it. By delivering the highest standard of personal care, DermOne strives to ensure the best experience for each patient. As DermOne continues to grow, it looks forward to bringing its unique skin-care approach to even more individuals and neighborhoods across the country-- ensuring that everyone has access to high-quality dermatology care. DermOne, currently based in Toms River, NJ, is made up of thirty-five locations across the states of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Read more about DermOne at www.dermone.com.