eSecLending Announces Historic Auction Performance

eSecLending, a leading global securities lending agent, announced today that client auctions in 2012 represented some of the highest revenue generating auctions in the firm's history. Having auctioned close to $3 trillion in assets since inception, eSecLending is widely recognized as the auction leader in the industry, bringing the only transparent, disciplined and repeatable trading process to the securities lending industry.

eSecLending's Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chris Jaynes, states, “We are thrilled with our auction performance in 2012 and the strong bids received for the 2013 dividend season. The breadth of borrower participation, demand for exclusives and overall outperformance against market benchmarks have all increased over the last year. Specific bright spots include US small-caps, Asia Pacific equities, high yield bonds and European yield enhancement. As a result, our clients have experienced material year over year increases in revenues.”

Jon Ottomanelli, Managing Director and Head of Securities Lending at Citi, one of the participating borrowers in eSecLending's auctions, comments on the value of exclusives stating, “Committed supply through exclusives continues to be an important component of our overall strategy. From a strategic perspective, in order to best service our hedge fund clients, it is very important for us to augment our supply with high quality assets. In this regard, eSecLending's auction process helps us achieve our goals in a transparent and efficient manner.”

About eSecLending

eSecLending is an independent global securities lending agent providing customized securities lending and collateral management solutions for institutional investors worldwide. The company's innovative approach has introduced investment management practices to the securities lending industry, offering beneficial owners a compelling alternative to traditional pooled lending programs. Their differentiated process facilitates best execution by utilizing a transparent, disciplined and repeatable auction process to determine their clients' optimal securities lending strategy. In addition to outperformance, their approach provides clients with greater transparency and control, allowing them to more effectively monitor and mitigate risks.

Additional information may be found at www.eseclending.com