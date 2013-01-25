Goldline International Conducts Special Interview with Top Gold and Silver Analyst

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Goldline International, LLC, a leading gold and precious metals trading company, announced today that Philip Klapwijk, Thomson Reuters GFMS Global Head of Metals Analytics offered his gold and silver forecasts for 2013 during an exclusive interview with Goldline's President, Robert Fazio.

Philip Klapwijk Executive Chairman GFMS (Photo: Business Wire)

In the interview, Mr. Klapwijk explained the factors that will likely send gold and silver prices higher including a possible downgrade of the United States' credit rating, central bank and sovereign fund diversification from dollar based assets into gold, and negative real interest rates in the U.S., Europe and Japan. Mr. Klapwijk stated that gold may surpass its previous record of $1,920 per ounce, potentially rising to $2,000. Silver may also see a dramatic increase, possibly trading into the low $40s.

“Philip Klapwijk brings valuable insight into the gold and silver markets at a time when the U.S. and world economies are being crushed by debt and weak economies,” said Robert Fazio, President of Goldline. “Everyone interested in acquiring gold or silver will benefit from this interview.”

Goldline is offering a complimentary CD of this interview which can be obtained by calling 1-877-641-2646.

About Goldline International

Goldline International has been helping people diversify their portfolios with precious metals for more than fifty years. Founded in 1960, Goldline was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2011 as the 28th largest private company in Los Angeles. Goldline leads the precious metals industry with its comprehensive disclosures and transparent pricing. Its groundbreaking Price Guarantee Program offers an additional layer of confidence for buyers seeking to acquire physical precious metals. For more information about the company or how to buy precious metals, please call 877-641-2646 or visit goldline.com. You can follow Goldline on facebook.com/goldline or twitter.com/goldline.

Photos/Multimedia Gallery Available: http://www.businesswire.com/multimedia/home/20130125005644/en/