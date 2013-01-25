Patapsco Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter Results

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Patapsco Bancorp, Inc. (OTC, Electronic Bulletin Board: PATD), the parent company of The Patapsco Bank, announces an unaudited net income applicable to common shareholders of $601,000 or $0.30 diluted income per share for its six months ended December 31, 2012 as compared to an unaudited net loss of $955,000 or $0.48 diluted loss per share for same period of the prior year.

The Company announced an unaudited net income applicable to common shareholders of $236,000 or $0.12 diluted income per share for the second quarter of its fiscal year ended June 30, 2013 compared to an unaudited net loss of $1.1 million or $0.54 diluted loss per share for the comparable period of the prior year.

The improvement in the Company's year-to-date and quarterly results was the result of a lower provision for loan losses required in the current periods as compared to similar periods in the prior year. There was a negative provision for loan losses of $107,000 for the quarter ending December 31, 2012 compared to $1.3 million for the same quarter last year.

Non-performing assets improved as they represented 3.09% of total assets at December 31, 2012 as compared to 4.04% at June 30, 2012 and have decreased by 54% since December 31, 2011. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses was 2.15% of total loans at December 31, 2012 compared to 2.11% at June 30, 2012. The coverage ratio improved as the allowance for loan losses was 58.65% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2012 versus 42.23% at June 30, 2012.

As of December 31, 2012, Patapsco Bancorp, Inc. reported assets of $238.4 million, deposits of $207.8 million and total stockholders' equity of $13.8 million compared to $254.4 million, $225.4 million and $12.6 million at June 30, 2012, the Company's previous fiscal year end. The Patapsco Bank remains well capitalized at all levels.

Attached hereto is a summary of the unaudited financial highlights for the periods mentioned.

The Patapsco Bank serves its community from its Baltimore County offices located in Dundalk, Glen Arm and Carney and its Baltimore City office located in Hampden.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change.

