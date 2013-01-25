TCF Bank Opens New Branch in Shoreview

WAYZATA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

TCF Bank is celebrating the opening of its new branch in Shoreview, Minnesota. The new branch location at 3836 Lexington Avenue will open on Monday, January 28.

“This is TCF Bank's first branch in Shoreview and we have received a warm welcome from city officials, local businesses and residents,” said Tim Doyle, TCF Retail Director of Branch Banking for Minnesota. “We are excited to open the doors of this newly constructed facility in the heart of Shoreview.”

Customers will notice several convenient enhancements in the building including new cash dispatch equipment at the teller line resulting in faster transactions, video drive-up equipment at the drive-through allowing the teller and customer to hear and see each other, and drive-up ATMs available 24 hours for conducting cash withdrawals and deposits. There will also be easy access to the branch with its convenient location near retail shopping areas. These features are all important trends for TCF branches in the future.

Special grand opening offers for customers and non-customers will be available through March. Also, as part of the TCF's grand opening celebration, a special donation of $1,000 will be presented by TCF Bank to the Ralph Reeder Food Shelf. The Ralph Reeder Food Shelf is a Community Education Program offering emergency and supplemental food assistance, school supplies and holiday help to low income residents in the Shoreview community.

With the opening of a brand new branch in the area, the existing branch at 1160 West County Road E in Arden Hills will be closing at the end of the day on January 26, 2013. All services continue to be available at the new location including drive-up service.

About TCF Bank

TCF Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCF Financial Corporation TCB, a Wayzata, Minnesota-based national bank holding company with $17.9 billion in total assets at September 30, 2012. The company has nearly 430 branches in Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Indiana, Arizona and South Dakota, providing retail and commercial banking services. TCF, through its subsidiaries, also conducts commercial leasing and equipment finance business in all 50 states, commercial inventory finance business in the U.S. and Canada, and indirect auto finance business in 40 states. For more information about TCF, please visit tcfbank.com.