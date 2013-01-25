San Diego Selected as Venue for BIO's 2013 Pacific Rim Summit

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Today the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) announced the 2013 Pacific Rim Summit on Industrial Biotechnology and Bioenergy will be held October 8-11 at the Westin Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego, Calif. BIO also announced BIOCOM as its partner to host this unique conference dedicated solely to the growth of the industrial biotechnology and bioenergy sectors in North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

“California is home to a vibrant biotechnology industry, and we are excited to bring this conference to San Diego to highlight the industry's growth and look forward to our partnership with BIOCOM as well,” said Brent Erickson, executive vice president of BIO's Industrial & Environmental Section. “The Pacific Rim Summit is designed to keep you on the cutting edge of industrial biotech, and will highlight how important industrial and environmental biotechnology is for generating clean tech jobs, making biobased products, new transportation fuels and cleaner processes all aimed at building a biobased economy.”

“As an organization that supports science and innovation in the Southern California region, we couldn't be happier to partner with BIO to host the Pacific Rim Summit in San Diego this year,” said Joseph Panetta, BIOCOM President and CEO. “The conference aligns well with our initiatives as it covers the latest advances and research in industrial biotechnology as the industry continues its progress toward commercialization producing new employment opportunities and jump-starting economic development when they're needed most.”

Entering its eighth year, the Pacific Rim Summit on Industrial Biotechnology and Bioenergy will address the latest issues in industrial biotechnology, including algae, advanced biofuels, biopolymers and bioplastics, dedicated energy crops, green chemistry, and synthetic biology. The call for paper and panel submissions will open on April 17, 2013 and run through June 28, 2013. Thought leaders from the biotechnology industry, academia, and science community will be invited to submit proposals for the program tracks. The annual Pacific Rim Summit is the original conference dedicated solely to growth of the industrial biotechnology sector in Asia and the Americas. Visit http://bio.org/pacrim for more information.

About BIOCOM

BIOCOM is the largest regional life science association in the world, representing more than 550 member companies in Southern California. The association focuses on initiatives that positively influence the region's life science community in the development and delivery of innovative products that improve health and quality of life.

About BIO

BIO represents more than 1,100 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world. BIO produces BIOtechNOW, an online portal and monthly newsletter chronicling “innovations transforming our world.” Subscribe to BIOtechNOW.

