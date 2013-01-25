Research and Markets: Chinese Recruitment Market: 2012 Sector Report

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Recruitment refers to the process of searching and hiring right candidates according to clients' specifications. In earlier times, hiring process used to be sole function of human resource department of an organization. But now with evolving services recruitment providers, hiring and training activity has been increasingly outsourced to specialized agencies.

Outsourcing the entire HR processes to recruitment solution providers has become one of the key trends in China. With highest number of internet users globally, e-recruitment has also grown in importance for Chinese market. Other trend that is been observed in this segment is buying talent from competitors. In spite of poaching of talent being unethical, this is openly practiced.

The recruitment industry is growing in China based on factors such as effective supplier management strategies, vendor management system and managed service provider increasing efficiency of large Chinese companies, attractive staffing market in comparison to the world and shift of focus on contingent workers. Major challenges that are faced in this industry are in recruitment and retention of high quality staff, finding skilled staffs, Legal Prohibitions on Temporary Work in China and Misinterpretation of Credentials, Profiles and Presentations.

In the report, key players of the industry namely Adecco Group, Randstad Group and Manpower Group have been profiled with comparable analysis based on parameters like sales and earnings, ratio analysis and stock performance has been done in the report.

The report gives an in-depth analysis of the Chinese recruitment market. It assesses the key opportunities in the market and also outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the industry has been predicted taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

1.1. Industry Structure

1.2. Market Value

2. Industry Characteristics

2.1 Value Chain Analysis

2.2 Key Trends

2.3 Growth Drivers

2.4 Major Challenges

3. Macro-Environment Analysis - PEST

3.1. Political/Legal Forces

3.2. Economic Forces

3.3. Socio-Cultural Forces

3.4. Technological forces

4. Competitor Analysis

4.1. Industry Leaders

4.1.1. Business Description

4.1.2. Strategic Initiatives

4.2. Competitor Array - Assessment and Positioning

4.3. Comparables Analysis

4.3.1. Sales and Earnings Comparison

4.3.2. Ratio Analysis

4.3.3. Stock Performance

5. Industry Forecast

