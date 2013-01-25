ñol

Hittite Microwave Corporation to Present at Upcoming Stifel Nicolaus and Goldman Sachs Investor Conferences

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 12:22 PM | 1 min read
CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Hittite Microwave Corporation HITT today announced that it will present at the following conferences:

Stifel Nicolaus Technology Conference 2013

Event Date: Thursday, February 7, 2013

Start Time: 9:45 a.m. PT

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, CA

Webcast: A webcast of the company's presentation will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at www.hittite.com.

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2013

Event Date: Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Start Time: 2:40 p.m. PT

Location: The Palace Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Webcast: A webcast of the company's presentation will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at www.hittite.com.

About Hittite Microwave Corporation

Hittite Microwave Corporation is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance integrated circuits, or ICs, modules, subsystems and instrumentation for technically demanding digital, RF, microwave and millimeterwave applications covering DC to 110 GHz. The company's standard and custom products apply analog, digital and mixed-signal semiconductor technologies, which are used in a wide variety of wireless & wired communication and sensor applications for the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, fiber optic, microwave & millimeterwave communications, military, space and test & measurement markets. The company is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

Hittite Microwave Corporation
William Boecke, 978-250-3343
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

