Research and Markets: Special Building Materials Market in China: Business Report 2012

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5hvlt8/special_building) has announced the addition of the "Special Building Materials Market in China: Business Report 2012" report to their offering.

This report is a comprehensive research of special building materials market in China.

The report starts with giving brief country profile for China, including general information and main economic indicators.

Further, the report provides in-depth analyses of special building materials market in the country. It identifies key market players, including major producers, wholesalers and distributing companies. The third chapter is fully devoted to China's special building materials foreign trade. It evaluates volumes and dynamics of imports and exports within the sector in the recent three years.

The last chapter lists all major Chinese consumers of special building materials, as well as provides results of the purchase activity monitoring related to these materials, which is achieved due to keeping track of various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

The aim of this study is to provide a tool which will assist strategy group and the management team specialists in making correct decisions as how to penetrate the China market and how to catch the maximum commercial opportunities in dealing with business partners in this country.

Key Topics Covered:

1. CHINA: COUNTRY PROFILE

1.1. General characteristics

1.2. Economic review

2. SPECIAL BUILDING MATERIALS MARKET IN CHINA

2.1. Overview of special building materials market

2.2. Producers of special building materials in CHINA, including contact details and product range

3. CHINA FOREIGN TRADE IN SPECIAL BUILDING MATERIALS

3.1. Export and import of refractory cements and concretes: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of refractory bricks, blocks and tiles: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of refractory ceramic tiles: volume, structure, dynamics

3.4. Export and import of glass fibres, glass wool, and articles thereof: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN CHINA

5. CONSUMERS OF SPECIAL BUILDING MATERIALS ON CHINESE MARKET

5.1. Main special building materials consumers

5.2. Monitoring of latest purchase requests within the region

