Cardiovascular Systems to Webcast Fiscal 2013 Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, Jan. 30

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) CSII will host a live webcast of its fiscal 2013 second-quarter conference call on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2013, at 3:45 p.m. CT (4:45 p.m. ET). David L. Martin, president and chief executive officer, and Laurence L. Betterley, chief financial officer, will discuss the company's results for its fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 31, 2012, and its financial outlook. The company will issue a post-market earnings release on Jan. 30.

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company's Orbital Atherectomy Systems treat calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg in a few minutes of treatment time, and address many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. The U.S. FDA granted 510(k) clearance for the use of the Diamondback Orbital Atherectomy System in August 2007. To date, nearly 100,000 of CSI's devices have been sold to leading institutions across the United States. CSI has also commenced its ORBIT II Investigational Device Exemption clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of its orbital technology in treating coronary arteries. The coronary system is limited by federal law to investigational use and is currently not commercially available in the United States.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.csi360.com.