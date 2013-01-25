Papa John's Announces Promotion of Steve Higdon to Vice President, Global Communications

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA today announced the promotion of Steve Higdon to Vice President, Global Communications. In his new position, Higdon is responsible for the company's global internal and external communications strategies serving as initial point of contact for media relations and crisis response activities.

Steve Higdon

Higdon has served as Senior Director, Partnership Marketing since joining Papa John's in 2012. Prior to joining Papa John's, Higdon spent seven years in the multi-national corporate world with United Parcel Service, eight years as a senior executive, including six as CEO of Greater Louisville Inc., the Metro Chamber of Commerce, and the past seven years as a partner (owner) in Faulkner Real Estate, a regional development company. In addition, Higdon has fifteen years of experience in the community as a board director for several for profit and nonprofit corporations, including serving almost four years as chairman of the Louisville Sports Commission.

“Steve's wide breadth of executive leadership and managerial experience coupled with his significant impact and involvement within the community make him uniquely qualified for this exciting position,” said Andrew Varga, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer. “We are thrilled to have him represent the brand while leading our global communications strategies.”

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA is the world's third largest pizza company. For 11 of the past 13 years, consumers have rated Papa John's No. 1 in customer satisfaction among all national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). Papa John's also earned the 2012 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Pizza Brand of the Year. Papa John's is the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League and Super Bowl XLVII. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit Papa John's at www.papajohns.com.

