Los Angeles County CISO Robert Pittman to Keynote Trusted Computing Group RSA Conference USA 2013 Seminar

Los Angeles County Chief Information Security Officer Robert Pittman will address attendees at the RSA Conference USA 2013 on “The Top 10 Priorities in IT Security for the County of Los Angeles and the Importance of Industry Standards.” He will headline the Trusted Computing Group (TCG) seminar, Trusted Computing: Billions of Secure Endpoints in 10 Years, Monday, February 25, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pittman has more than 30 years of experience in information technology and security, and was awarded CSO of the Year by Info Security Products Guide 2012 Global Excellence Awards. He has written for the Information Security Management Handbook series, and participates in industry advisory boards and committees.

Panels to Address APTs, Network Security, Data Protection

Pittman will be followed by a series of panel sessions. Charles Kolodgy, IDC, will lead discussion on APTs and recent NIST recommendations on security. He will be joined by Frank Molsberry, technologist, office of the CTO at Dell; Stacy Cannady, CISSP and senior systems security specialist, DMI; Sunil Gottumukkala, principal lead program manager in the Windows Security and Identity team at Microsoft; and Robert Thibadeau, senior vice president and chief scientist, Wave Systems.

Phil Schacter, Gartner, will lead a panel on network security with Paul Roberts, founder, Security Ledger; Phyllis Lee, NSA; Steve Venema, associate technical fellow at The Boeing Company; and Dave Waltermire, SCAP architect, NIST.

A third panel led by Eric Ogren, Ogren Associates, will talk about protecting content from unauthorized access with NSA's Jon Rolf; Dr. Michael Willett, Storage Security Strategist, Samsung; Hussein Syed, director IT security, Barnabas Health; and Clain Anderson, director, Lenovo.

Attendees can see new Trusted Computing demonstrations from a range of TCG members during session breaks. The session is free to those registered for an RSA Conference or Expo pass. More info here.

TCG Members to Talk Security Automation in RSA Conference Session

On February 28, 2012, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., Stephen Hanna, Distinguished Engineer, Juniper Networks, TCG TNC Co-chair; and David Waltermire, Security Automation Architect, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) will co-present “Upgrade to a Machine Gun - Automate Your Defenses Technology Infrastructure (TECH-R35).” The session will demonstrate how to use the latest open standards and architectures to build an automated defense system.

The Trusted Computing Group (TCG) is a not-for-profit organization that develops, defines and promotes open, vendor-neutral, global industry standards based on a hardware root of trust, for interoperable trusted computing platforms. Billions of endpoints use TCG standards to ensure system integrity, protect networks and secure data. For more information, see www.trustedcomputinggroup.org and on Twitter and LinkedIn.

