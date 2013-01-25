AssetWorks Expands Product Offerings through Planned Acquisition of Mentor

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

AssetWorks, a leading provider of fleet management software, automated fuel management systems and motor pool and car sharing management systems, announced today its sister company, Trapeze Group (“Trapeze”) has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire Mentor Engineering Inc. (“Mentor”) of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The acquisition is expected to close on January 31, 2013 and represents a continued investment in delivering quality solutions to the passenger transportation and fleet management industries. Both AssetWorks and Trapeze are part of the Volaris Group of companies, which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions to vertical markets around the world.

Mentor provides fleet management hardware and mobile workforce management solutions primarily to the demand response passenger transport and taxi markets, and also offers field service/asset tracking for various industries outside of public transport. Specifically, Mentor offers the Ranger a rugged GPS/AVL system that facilitates the real-time electronic dispatching and management of work orders. The automatic capture of login times, job completion details, and more eliminates multiple points of data entry. Ranger also works as an electronic on-board recorder (EOBR) to easily manage Hours of Service (HOS) requirements.

"We are excited to introduce our customers to the Mentor products,” said John Hines, President of both Trapeze Group in North America and AssetWorks. “The company has made significant investment in the Ranger platform to serve the needs of fleet-based industries in Oil & Gas, Construction and Waste Hauling. Pending the successful closing of the acquisition, we look forward to incorporating Mentor's strengths and capabilities into the greater Trapeze and AssetWorks offerings.”

AssetWorks is a leading supplier of fleet enterprise asset management software and implementation services and automated fuel management systems provider in North America, with more than 500 software customers and more than 85 Automated Fuel System Customers. AssetWorks solutions enable fleet organizations to improve maintenance practices, streamline operations, and improve accountability for mission-critical transportation assets. For more information, please visit www.assetworks.com.