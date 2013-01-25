Research and Markets: Construction Stone Market in South Africa: Business Report 2012

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mzxzmz/construction) has announced the addition of the "Construction Stone Market in South Africa: Business Report 2012" report to their offering.

This report is a comprehensive research of construction stone market in South Africa.

The report starts with giving brief country profile for South Africa, including general information and main economic indicators.

Further, the report provides in-depth analyses of construction stone market in the country. It identifies key market players, including major producers, wholesalers and distributing companies. The third chapter is fully devoted to South Africa's construction stone foreign trade. It evaluates volumes and dynamics of imports and exports within the sector in the recent three years.

The last chapter lists all major South African consumers of construction stone, as well as provides results of the purchase activity monitoring related to these materials, which is achieved due to keeping track of various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

The aim of this study is to provide a tool which will assist strategy group and the management team specialists in making correct decisions as how to penetrate the South Africa market and how to catch the maximum commercial opportunities in dealing with business partners in this country.

Key Topics Covered:

1. SOUTH AFRICA: COUNTRY PROFILE

1.1. General characteristics

1.2. Economic review

2. CONSTRUCTION STONE MARKET IN SOUTH AFRICA

2.1. Overview of construction stone market

2.2. Producers of construction stone in South Africa, including contact details and product range

3. SOUTH AFRICA FOREIGN TRADE IN CONSTRUCTION STONE

3.1. Export and import of pebbles, gravel, broken or crushed stone: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of setts, curbstones and flagstones: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of granite: volume, structure, dynamics

3.4. Export and import of sandstone: volume, structure, dynamics

3.5. Export and import of basalt, porphyry and similar stones: volume, structure, dynamics

3.6. Export and import of limestone: volume, structure, dynamics

3.7. Export and import of marble, travertine, ecaussine: volume, structure, dynamics

3.8. Export and import of worked monumental or building stone: volume, structure, dynamics

3.9. Export and import of crude and worked slate: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN SOUTH AFRICA

5. CONSUMERS OF CONSTRUCTION STONE ON SOUTH AFRICA MARKET

5.1. Main construction stone consumers

5.2. Monitoring of latest purchase requests within the region

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mzxzmz/construction.