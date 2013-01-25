Chipotle Set to Open at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw This Weekend

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Adding to the enhanced line-up of retailers and restaurants at the newly renovated Baldwin Hills Crenshaw, Chipotle Mexican Grill is scheduled to open at the mall tomorrow, January 26th.

The 2,200 square-foot Chipotle is located adjacent to the Albertson's parking lot and Buffalo Wild Wings, and will be open daily from 11 am to 10 pm. On the menu are a variety of Mexican favorites with a healthier spin, including burritos, tacos, salads and more. Chipotle's unique “Food with Integrity” approach includes serving sustainably raised food with an eye to great taste, nutrition and value. The restaurant supports family farmers, uses meat from animals raised without antibiotics or added hormones, and sources organic and local produce when practical.

As part of the opening celebrations, the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall is holding a contest to win free Chipotle burritos for a month. Participants must “Like” BHC on Facebook at www.facebook.com/crenshawplaza by January 31st to be entered to win.

“We are delighted to welcome Chipotle as our newest tenant,” said Sharron King, General Manager of Baldwin Hills Crenshaw. “Our customers and the local community have been asking for more quality restaurants at the mall that offer fresh ingredients and a healthier alternative to typical fast food. The Chipotle franchise has a fantastic track record, and I believe our newest restaurant will be very well-received in the community.”

Chipotle's opening is part of a comprehensive transformation of Baldwin Hills Crenshaw, which recently concluded a $35 million upgrade. The mall added new state-of-the-art movie theaters, several new dining options including the highly acclaimed Post & Beam restaurant, a dining court in the mall and a live entertainment venue. Other improvements include new family restrooms, a new specialty kiosk and cart program, and digital signage.

For more information, visit www.baldwinhillscrenshawplaza.com

About Baldwin Hills Crenshaw

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw is an 870,000 square foot retail destination located at the intersection of Crenshaw Blvd. and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Los Angeles, California. Anchored by Macys, Sears and Walmart, with over 100 specialty stores and dining options, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw has long been recognized as the hub of the surrounding communities. From a signature concert series known as BHCP Live!, monthly Kid's Club and a weekly Farmers' Market to the many public services offered at the mall, it is clear that BHC is more than just a place to shop, it's a central gathering place for the local community. With Baldwin Hills Crenshaw so entrenched in local lifestyle, we are committed to making this neighborhood an even better place to live, work, shop and just BE! We have teamed up with some great partners to support a variety of worthwhile events and continue to support efforts and programming that reflect the history and interests of our local residents. Baldwin Hills Crenshaw is managed and leased by Primestor Development, Inc. Primestor is a full service commercial real estate firm specializing in the management, revitalization, and development of shopping centers in urban locations.