Research and Markets: Global Brachytherapy Devices Market 2012-2016

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hnk7x7/global) has announced the addition of the "Global Brachytherapy Devices Market 2012-2016" report to their offering.

TechNavio launched its report, Global Brachytherapy Devices Market 2012-2016, based on an in-depth analysis covering the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions. The report aims to aid decision makers' understanding of the present and future landscape of the market.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from TechNavio's Healthcare team said: ''The growth of medical tourism in the APAC region is one of the major trends positively influencing the Global Brachytherapy Devices market. Patients from all around the world are visiting APAC countries such as China and India for various forms of medical treatment. Healthcare facilities in the APAC region are improving, and healthcare providers in the region provide effective treatment for diseases such as cancer at a low cost. The increase in patients coming to China and India for cancer treatment is prompting the healthcare organizations in these countries to purchase more brachytherapy devices. This is positively influencing the Global Brachytherapy Devices market.''

According to the report, one of the major growth factors driving the Global Brachytherapy Devices market is the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide. Radiation therapies such as brachytherapy are remedies for cancer; hence, healthcare organizations are adopting brachytherapy devices for the treatment of cancer. Moreover, the cost effectiveness of brachytherapy devices is enabling many cancer patients to opt for brachytherapy treatment.

Further, the report reveals that one of the major challenges is the availability of several alternatives to brachytherapy.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Introduction

03. Market Coverage

04. Market Landscape

05. Geographical Segmentation

06. Key Leading Countries

07. Rate of Incidence and Prevalence

08. Vendor Landscape

09. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and Their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Key Vendor Analysis

16. Other Reports in this Series

Companies Mentioned

- C.R. Bard

- Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

- Elekta AB

- GE Healthcare

- Theragenics

- Varian Medical Systems

- Boston Scientific

- CONMED

- Olympus

- Cook Medical

- CIVCO Medical Instruments

- Huiheng Medical

- Gammex

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hnk7x7/global