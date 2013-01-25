Research and Markets: Pipes and Fittings Market in India: Business Report 2012

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n4bffn/pipes_and) has announced the addition of the "Pipes and Fittings Market in India: Business Report 2012" report to their offering.

This report is a comprehensive research of pipes and fittings market in India.

The report starts with giving brief country profile for India, including general information and main economic indicators.

Further, the report provides in-depth analyses of pipes and fittings market in the country. It identifies key market players, including major producers, wholesalers and distributing companies. The third chapter is fully devoted to India's pipes and fittings foreign trade. It evaluates volumes and dynamics of imports and exports within the sector in the recent three years.

The last chapter lists all major Indian consumers of pipes and fittings, as well as provides results of the purchase activity monitoring related to these materials, which is achieved due to keeping track of various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

The aim of this study is to provide a tool which will assist strategy group and the management team specialists in making correct decisions as how to penetrate the India market and how to catch the maximum commercial opportunities in dealing with business partners in this country.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDIA: COUNTRY PROFILE

1.1. General characteristics

1.2. Economic review

2. PIPES AND FITTINGS MARKET IN INDIA

2.1. Overview of pipes and fitting market

2.2. Producers of pipes and fittings in India, including contact details and product range

3. INDIA FOREIGN TRADE IN PIPES AND FITTING

3.1. Export and import of aluminium tubes, pipes and fittings: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of copper tubes, pipes and fittings: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of tubes, pipes seamless of iron, including cast iron: volume, structure, dynamics

3.4. Export and import of tubes, pipes welded, riveted, with open seam of iron or steel: volume, structure, dynamics

3.5. Export and import of tube and pipe fittings of iron or steel: volume, structure, dynamics

3.6. Export and import of tubes, pipes and fittings of plastics: volume, structure, dynamics

3.7. Export and import of titanium tubes and pipes: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN INDIA

5. CONSUMERS OF PIPES AND FITTINGS ON INDIAN MARKET

5.1. Main pipes and fittings consumers

5.2. Monitoring of latest purchase requests within the region

