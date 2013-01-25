CBL & Associates Properties Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2012 Common and Preferred Share Distributions

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. CBL today announced the tax reporting (Federal 1099) information for the 2012 distributions on its Common, Series C Preferred, Series D Preferred and Series E Preferred shares.

The income tax treatment for the 2012 distributions for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., Common Stock CUSIP # 124830-10-0 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol "CBL" is as follows:

Distribution Type (Form 1099-DIV Box) Declaration Dates Record Dates Payable Dates Distributions Per Share Ordinary Taxable Dividend (Box 1a) Return of Capital / Non-Dividend Distributions (Box 3) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (Box 2a) Unrecap. Sec. 1250 Gain (1) (Box 2b) 02/24/12 03/30/12 04/17/12 $ 0.2200000 $ 0.2200000 $ - $ - $ - 06/01/12 06/30/12 07/17/12 $ 0.2200000 $ 0.2200000 $ - $ - $ - 08/30/12 09/28/12 10/16/12 $ 0.2200000 $ 0.2200000 $ - $ - $ - 11/28/12 12/28/12 01/16/13 $ 0.1748773 $ 0.1748773 $ - $ - $ - Totals $ 0.8348773 $ 0.8348773 $ - $ - $ - Percentage 100.000 % 100.000 % 0.000 % 0.000 % 0.000 % (1) Amount reported as Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain (Box 2b) is included in Total Long-Term Capital Gain (Box 2a).

Pursuant to Internal Revenue Code requirements, of the $0.22 per share dividend declared on November 28, 2012 and paid January 16, 2013, $0.1748773 per share is taxable in 2012 and $.0451227 per share will be reported and is taxable in 2013.

No Alternative Minimum Taxable Income (“AMTI”) adjustment is included in the current year for the recipients of distributions on the Common shares.

The income tax treatment for the 2012 distributions for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., depositary shares representing 1/10th of a share of the 7.75% Series C Preferred Stock, CUSIP # 124830-50-6 on the NYSE traded under ticker symbol "CBLPrC" is as follows:

Distribution Type (Form 1099-DIV Box) Declaration Dates Record Dates Payable Dates Distributions Per Share Ordinary Taxable Dividend (Box 1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (Box 2a) Unrecap. Sec. 1250 Gain (1) (Box 2b) 02/24/12 03/14/12 03/30/12 $ 0.484375 $ 0.484375 $ - $ - 06/01/12 06/15/12 06/29/12 $ 0.484375 $ 0.484375 $ - $ - 08/30/12 09/14/12 09/28/12 $ 0.484375 $ 0.484375 $ - $ - Totals $ 1.453125 $ 1.4531250 $ - $ - Percentage 100.000 % 100.000 % 0.000 % 0.000 % (1) Amount reported as Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain (Box 2b) is included in Total Long-Term Capital Gain (Box 2a).

No AMTI adjustment is included in the current year for the recipients of distributions on the Series C Preferred shares.

On November 5, 2012, CBL completed the redemption of all 460,000 outstanding shares of 7.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series C Share”) and all outstanding depositary shares each representing 1/10th of a share of a Series C Share for a total Redemption Price of $25.19375 per depositary share ($251.9375 per Series C Share).

The income tax treatment for the 2012 distributions for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., depositary shares representing 1/10th of a share of the 7.375% Series D Preferred Stock, CUSIP # 124830-60-5 on the NYSE traded under ticker symbol "CBLPrD" is as follows:

Distribution Type (Form 1099-DIV Box) Declaration Dates Record Dates Payable Dates Distributions Per Share Ordinary Taxable Dividend (Box 1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (Box 2a) Unrecap. Sec. 1250 Gain (1) (Box 2b) 02/24/12 03/14/12 03/30/12 $ 0.4609375 $ 0.4609375 $ - $ - 06/01/12 06/15/12 06/29/12 $ 0.4609375 $ 0.4609375 $ - $ - 08/30/12 09/14/12 09/28/12 $ 0.4609375 $ 0.4609375 $ - $ - 11/28/12 12/14/12 12/31/12 $ 0.4609375 $ 0.4609375 $ - $ - Totals $ 1.8437500 $ 1.8437500 $ - $ - Percentage 100.000 % 100.000 % 0.000 % 0.000 % (1) Amount reported as Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain (Box 2b) is included in Total Long-Term Capital Gain (Box 2a).

No AMTI adjustment is included in the current year for the recipients of distributions on the Series D Preferred shares.

The income tax treatment for the 2012 distributions for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., depositary shares representing 1/10th of a share of the 6.625% Series E Preferred Stock, CUSIP # 124830-80-3 on the NYSE traded under ticker symbol "CBLPrE" is as follows:

Distribution Type (Form 1099-DIV Box) Declaration Dates Record Dates Payable Dates Distributions Per Share Ordinary Taxable Dividend (Box 1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (Box 2a) Unrecap. Sec. 1250 Gain (1) (Box 2b) 11/28/12 12/14/12 12/31/12 $ 0.3910600 $ 0.3910600 $ - $ - Totals $ 0.3910600 $ 0.3910600 $ - $ - Percentage 100.000 % 100.000 % 0.000 % 0.000 % (1) Amount reported as Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain (Box 2b) is included in Total Long-Term Capital Gain (Box 2a).

No AMTI adjustment is included in the current year for the recipients of distributions on the Series E Preferred shares.

None of the dividends above represent “qualified dividend income” and, therefore, are not eligible for reduced rates.

This information represents FINAL income allocations.

About CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

CBL is one of the largest and most active owners and developers of malls and shopping centers in the United States. CBL owns, holds interests in or manages 163 properties, including 95 regional malls/open-air centers. The properties are located in 27 states and total 91.8 million square feet including 9.4 million square feet of non-owned shopping centers managed for third parties. Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL has regional offices in Boston (Waltham), MA, Dallas (Irving), TX, and St. Louis, MO. Additional information can be found at cblproperties.com.

Information included herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company's various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" incorporated by reference therein, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.