ESCO's New Mining Lip System Wins Award for Innovation

Nemisys™, ESCO Corporation's state-of-the-art mining lip system, has won Mining Magazine's 2012 Surface Mining (Soft Rock) Award. The annual award recognizes outstanding new technologies and innovative applications in the mining industry.

The magazine's readership nominated and, ultimately, voted Nemisys the winner of the category. The Nemisys system made its public debut at the 2012 MINExpo International tradeshow in Las Vegas, Nevada in September. Carly Lovejoy, Mining Magazine editor, said the industry event generated a large number of nominations.

“It is an honor to receive this award from Mining Magazine because its informed and respected readers are our customers and industry peers,” said Jon Owens, Senior Vice President and President, Engineered Products. “The Nemisys system represents a significant breakthrough for ESCO's product development team of engineers which, for the first time, simultaneously designed a mining lip, shroud and three-piece tooth as a single integrated system.”

ESCO and the other award winners will be featured in the magazine's January/February issue.

This new approach to engineering resulted in a better fit between teeth, lip and shrouds, which translates to improved performance and longer wear life. The Nemisys system gives customers four sizes to better match with machines.

Testing shows that compared to ESCO's legacy systems:

The Nemisys lip system improves digging efficiency by 20 percent;

Nemisys teeth have up to 19 percent more usable wear metal;

Nemisys lips weigh, on average, 6 percent less.

About ESCO Corporation

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, ESCO Corporation is a leading independent designer, manufacturer and provider of highly engineered wear parts and replacement products used in mining, infrastructure, oil & gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in 28 countries on six continents, including an expansive network of 27 manufacturing facilities and 50 sales and distribution offices.