GATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The board of directors of GATX Corporation GMT today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per common share, payable March 31, 2013, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2013. GATX has paid quarterly dividends uninterrupted since 1919, and the increase announced today represents a 3.3% increase from the prior quarter.

Brian A. Kenney, chairman, president and chief executive officer of GATX Corporation said, “This dividend increase is reflective of the board's favorable view of GATX's operating environment and long-term outlook, and demonstrates the Company's ongoing commitment to our shareholders.”

The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per share on the $2.50 preferred stock, payable March 1, 2013, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2013, unchanged from the previous quarter.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

GATX Corporation GMT strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by its customers, its shareholders, its employees and the communities where it operates. Controlling one of the largest railcar fleets in the world, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for 115 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898 and has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1916. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.gatx.com.

Investor, corporate, financial, historical financial, photographic and news release information may be found at www.gatx.com.