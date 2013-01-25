Continuing on a Path to Growth, Peer Foods Group, Inc. Acquires Emge Foods, LLC

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Peer Foods Group, Inc. announced today it has acquired Emge Foods, LLC, a historic Indiana-based meat company specializing in retail-branded, high-quality hams, bacon, hot dogs, sausage and a variety of other processed meats.

By acquiring Emge Foods, LLC, Peer Foods Group, Inc. will continue to build its portfolio of established brands in order to offer its customers greater choice while improving efficiency. Peer Foods Group, Inc. plans to fully support and grow the Emge brand of products. Through Peer Foods Group's shared product line, customers can now purchase Emge, Mariah and Peer Foods labels on one order and delivery.

This latest acquisition also provides Peer Foods Group, Inc. and Mariah Foods, Inc. a significantly increased manufacturing capacity in Indiana.

Founded at the turn of the century, Emge Foods is known for its sausage, hot dogs, bologna and specialty bacon and ham cured using the Emge family's unique techniques. Its products are available nationally.

Peer Foods was founded in Chicago in 1867. It was one of the first meat companies in America to use refrigeration to sell fresh-cut meat year-round. In 1922 it opened a meat processing plant that would provide the foundation for the company's entry into foodservice. In 1996, Peer Foods acquired Mariah Foods, Inc. Today, Peer Foods Group, Inc. is recognized industry-wide for unsurpassed product quality and service excellence.

For more information about this item or other inquiries about Peer Foods Group, Inc., please contact Gary Racine, director of sales, Mariah Foods, Inc., toll free (800) 247-6042, or email gracine@peerfoods.com or Jack Taylor, general manager, Emge Foods, LLC, (317) 894-8780, or email jtaylor@peerfoods.com or visit www.peerfoods.com.