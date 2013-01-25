Research and Markets: Global Automotive Head-up Display Market 2012-2016

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ckxlpz/global_automotive) has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Head-up Display Market 2012-2016" report to their offering.

TechNavio's analysts forecast Global Automotive Head-up Display market to grow at a CAGR of 28.61 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the Increasing customer awareness about vehicle safety. The Global Automotive Head-up Display market has also been witnessing the increasing penetration of head-up displays in the Mid-range Car segment in the coming years. However, head-up display is currently limited to premium cars which could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from TechNavio's Automotive team said: ''The Global Automotive Head-up Display market is expected to witness increasing penetration of head-up displays in the Mid-range Car segment in the coming years. This is because availability of the product in this segment will help vendors attain economies of scale and reduce the price of head-up displays. Head-up displays will become less expensive partly because of the new head-up display technology entering the market through the efforts of companies such as Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. and Johnson Controls Inc. Johnson Controls is offering a 'combiner head-up display' which projects information onto a fully integrated transparent screen in the driver's field of vision. This approach to the head-up display is both cost effective and will help bring this technology to the other segments in the Global Automobile market.''

According to the report, increasing customer awareness about vehicle safety is one of the key drivers of the Global Automotive Head-up Display market. Governments in many countries and OEMs are making focused efforts to increase awareness about traffic safety through educational activities and driver training to promote the use and importance of safety systems in vehicles. Hence, the increasing customer awareness has spurred the development of head-up display devices and led to an increase in the demand for head-up display systems, which in turn is leading to the growth of the Global Automotive Head-up Display market.

Further, the report reveals that the presence of head-up displays only in the Premium Car segment is hindering the growth of the Global Automotive Head-up Display market.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Introduction

03. Market Coverage

04. Market Landscape

05. Geographical Segmentation

06. Vendor Landscape

07. Buying Criteria

08. Market Growth Drivers

09. Drivers and Their Impact

10. Market Challenges

11. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Key Vendor Analysis

14. Other Reports in this Series

Companies Mentioned

- Audi AG

- BMW AG

- Daimler AG

- and General Motors Co.

- Hyundai Motor Co.

- Nissan Motor Co.

- PSA Peugeot Citroën

- Toyota Motor Corp.

- Mercedes-Benz

- Continental AG

- Delphi Corp.

- Denso Corp.

- Pioneer Corp.

- Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

- Johnson Controls Inc.

- Micro Vision Inc.

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ckxlpz/global_automotive