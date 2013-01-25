Successful Acquisition for Trellist Marketing and Technology

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Trellist® Marketing and Technology has successfully acquired FORTHRIGHT Consulting® in order to expand its ability to deliver marketing and technology professional services through flexible outsourced and agency staffing models. Just 15 months after acquiring the firm, Trellist has reported a 275% increase in combined sales for Trellist's existing Resource Management Division and FORTHRIGHT Consulting.

While more than 60% of acquisitions fail, the integration of FORTHRIGHT Consulting has been a success for everyone involved—beyond the substantial increase in sales, the combined Resource Management Division has introduced new professional service offerings to FORTHRIGHT's clients and additional resource management services to Trellist's clients.

Todd Metzger, principle at FORTHRIGHT Consulting, was appointed the leader of the combined division and has recently become Partner at Trellist. “The integration was successful due to the cultural fit and shared vision of both firms,” says Metzger. “And Trellist's entrepreneurial environment and matrix based operations allow for the effective integration of like-minded, small and mid-sized firms.”

Acquisition of specialty firms, not too far from the firm's core competency, expands Trellist's service offerings. “This is not an easy undertaking in today's failing M&A environment, but when done correctly, acquisitions are an excellent way to build wealth for a company,” explains David Atadan, Trellist CEO and Founding Partner. “When considering an acquisition, both firms must have a similar culture and approach to business. This allows growth without sacrificing either company in the integration process. It's a win for all.”

About Trellist Marketing and Technology

Founded in 1995, Trellist Marketing and Technology is a mid-size professional services firm with practice areas in Business Strategy, Marketing & Branding, IT & Application Development, and Education & eLearning. Trellist offers high-level strategic consulting and tactical design & development as a full-service agency or a resource management organization. Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, Trellist works with global, national and regional clients.