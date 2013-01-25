Gibson Guitar to Unveil Jason Hook Special Edition Guitar at 2013 National Association of Music Merchants ("NAMM")

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Gibson is proud to announce a limited edition electric guitar designed by one of rock's most acclaimed guitarists, Jason Hook of Five Finger Death Punch. The official launch of Hook's M-4 Sherman Explorer will take place at NAMM at Gibson booth #303AB on Saturday, January 26, at 2pm. Guests will have the chance to meet and greet Hook and participate in his guitar giveaway.

The Jason Hook M-4 Sherman Explorer is a limited-edition signature model with chrome plating, mahogany neck and body, with an alpine white finish and olive green stripes. Inspired by the M-4 Sherman military tank, Hook designed a special cutaway and arm scarf, featuring Jason's signature, for a sleek visual, accompanying its stunning sound. This model will be limited to a run of 400 guitars, and NAMM 2013 will mark its official launch. Visitors of the Gibson booth will be entered to win the guitar as they get their badges scanned at the door. Those present with their Gibson/Onkyo pins are in the running to win this coveted Rock N' Roll treasure.

Jason Hook and Five Finger Death Punch have rapidly emerged as global heavy metal headliners, recognized as one of rock's most successful recording acts. With 3 Gold certified albums in a row, and 10 consecutive Top Ten hits at Active Rock Radio, the band has created a wave of extraordinary buzz and success in the rock world. As a Gibson guitarist and enthusiast, Jason Hook has rocked the music industry with his fret-freaky fingers. He and the band continue to honor and support the US troops and have venerated their dedication and love for country in several of their songs. Gibson is happy to share the same values as Hook, and be able to collaborate to create an extraordinary looking and sounding instrument.

5FDP will be releasing their newest album in summer 2013, adding more award-winning songs to their repertoire.

