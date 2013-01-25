CapLease Announces Tax Treatment of 2012 Dividends

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

CapLease, Inc. LSE today announced the income tax treatment of its 2012 common and preferred stock dividend payments.

Common Stock Dividend Per Share Record Date Date of Payment Total Ordinary Dividends Nondividend Distributions (Return of Capital) $0.065 4/2/12 4/16/12 $0.00 $0.065 $0.065 6/29/12 7/16/12 $0.00 $0.065 $0.07 9/28/12 10/15/12 $0.00 $0.07 $0.075 12/31/12 1/15/13 $0.00 $0.075 Totals $0.275 $0.00 $0.275 Percent 0.00% 100.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividend Per Share Record Date Date of Payment Total Ordinary Dividends Nondividend Distributions (Return of Capital) $0.5078125 4/2/12 4/16/12 $0.00 $0.5078125 $0.5078125 6/29/12 7/16/12 $0.00 $0.5078125 $0.5078125 9/28/12 10/15/12 $0.00 $0.5078125 $0.5078125 12/31/12 1/15/13 $0.00 $0.5078125 Totals $2.0312500 $0.00 $2.0312500 Percent 0.00% 100.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividend Per Share Record Date Date of Payment Total Ordinary Dividends Nondividend Distributions (Return of Capital) $0.500174 6/29/12 7/16/12 $0.00 $0.500174 $0.5234375 9/28/12 10/15/12 $0.00 $0.5234375 $0.5234375 12/31/12 1/15/13 $0.00 $0.5234375 Totals $1.547049 $0.00 $1.547049 Percent 0.00% 100.00%

As noted above, the entire fourth quarter 2012 dividend though paid in January 2013 is treated as having been received by stockholders and taxable for 2012.

About the Company:

CapLease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that primarily owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single tenant commercial real estate properties subject to long-term leases to high credit quality tenants.