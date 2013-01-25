ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

CapLease Announces Tax Treatment of 2012 Dividends

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 11:27 AM | 9 min read
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

CapLease, Inc. LSE today announced the income tax treatment of its 2012 common and preferred stock dividend payments.

Common Stock

                     

Dividend Per

Share

Record Date Date of Payment

Total Ordinary

Dividends

Nondividend

Distributions

(Return of Capital)

$0.065 4/2/12 4/16/12 $0.00 $0.065
$0.065 6/29/12 7/16/12 $0.00 $0.065
$0.07 9/28/12 10/15/12 $0.00 $0.07
$0.075 12/31/12 1/15/13 $0.00 $0.075
Totals $0.275 $0.00 $0.275
Percent 0.00% 100.00%
 
 

Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

 

Dividend Per

Share

Record Date Date of Payment

Total Ordinary

Dividends

Nondividend

Distributions

(Return of Capital)

$0.5078125 4/2/12 4/16/12 $0.00 $0.5078125
$0.5078125 6/29/12 7/16/12 $0.00 $0.5078125
$0.5078125 9/28/12 10/15/12 $0.00 $0.5078125
$0.5078125 12/31/12 1/15/13 $0.00 $0.5078125
Totals $2.0312500 $0.00 $2.0312500
Percent 0.00% 100.00%
 
 

Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

 

Dividend Per

Share

Record Date Date of Payment

Total Ordinary

Dividends

Nondividend

Distributions

(Return of Capital)

$0.500174 6/29/12 7/16/12 $0.00 $0.500174
$0.5234375 9/28/12 10/15/12 $0.00 $0.5234375
$0.5234375 12/31/12 1/15/13 $0.00 $0.5234375
Totals $1.547049 $0.00 $1.547049
Percent 0.00% 100.00%
 

As noted above, the entire fourth quarter 2012 dividend though paid in January 2013 is treated as having been received by stockholders and taxable for 2012.

About the Company:

CapLease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that primarily owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single tenant commercial real estate properties subject to long-term leases to high credit quality tenants.

Investor Relations Contact:
ICR, Inc.
Brad Cohen, 212-217-6393
bcohen@icrinc.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases