CapLease Announces Tax Treatment of 2012 Dividends

CapLease, Inc. LSE today announced the income tax treatment of its 2012 common and preferred stock dividend payments.
|
Common Stock
|
Dividend Per
Share
|Record Date
|Date of Payment
|
Total Ordinary
Dividends
|
Nondividend
Distributions
(Return of Capital)
|$0.065
|4/2/12
|4/16/12
|$0.00
|$0.065
|$0.065
|6/29/12
|7/16/12
|$0.00
|$0.065
|$0.07
|9/28/12
|10/15/12
|$0.00
|$0.07
|$0.075
|12/31/12
|1/15/13
|$0.00
|$0.075
|Totals
|$0.275
|$0.00
|$0.275
|Percent
|0.00%
|100.00%
|
Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
|
Dividend Per
Share
|Record Date
|Date of Payment
|
Total Ordinary
Dividends
|
Nondividend
Distributions
(Return of Capital)
|$0.5078125
|4/2/12
|4/16/12
|$0.00
|$0.5078125
|$0.5078125
|6/29/12
|7/16/12
|$0.00
|$0.5078125
|$0.5078125
|9/28/12
|10/15/12
|$0.00
|$0.5078125
|$0.5078125
|12/31/12
|1/15/13
|$0.00
|$0.5078125
|Totals
|$2.0312500
|$0.00
|$2.0312500
|Percent
|0.00%
|100.00%
|
Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
|
Dividend Per
Share
|Record Date
|Date of Payment
|
Total Ordinary
Dividends
|
Nondividend
Distributions
(Return of Capital)
|$0.500174
|6/29/12
|7/16/12
|$0.00
|$0.500174
|$0.5234375
|9/28/12
|10/15/12
|$0.00
|$0.5234375
|$0.5234375
|12/31/12
|1/15/13
|$0.00
|$0.5234375
|Totals
|$1.547049
|$0.00
|$1.547049
|Percent
|0.00%
|100.00%
As noted above, the entire fourth quarter 2012 dividend though paid in January 2013 is treated as having been received by stockholders and taxable for 2012.
About the Company:
CapLease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that primarily owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single tenant commercial real estate properties subject to long-term leases to high credit quality tenants.
Investor Relations Contact:
ICR, Inc.
Brad Cohen, 212-217-6393
bcohen@icrinc.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.