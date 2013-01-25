Research and Markets: IP Home Management Services in Europe 4Q 2012

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kwhr4r/ip_home) has announced the addition of the "IP Home Management Services in Europe 4Q 2012" report to their offering.

This report explains the technologies, consumer motivation, and business models of the security, energy, and telecom industries in Europe. It reviews U.S. business models for IP home management services and analyzes their influence on current and future plans among EU service providers as they prepare to enter or expand their footprint in the connected home market. It also includes research on consumer interest and price points for these home services.

"Home controls solutions that provide safety and security services, energy monitoring, and convenience cut across many verticals, including broadband service providers, security service firms, utilities, and retail shops such as Saturn and Orange phone shops," said Tom Kerber, Director, Research, Home Controls & Energy, Parks Associates. "Health applications and connected appliances will expand the market further. The potential in this space is huge, but it is essential that companies understand the big picture from all viewpoints."

Key Topics Covered:

The Bottom Line

1.0 Introduction

1.1 Scope

1.2 Key Questions & Issues Addressed

2.0 Evolution of Home Monitoring and Controls Solutions

2.1 Individual Connected Products

2.2 Interoperability

2.3 Challenges

3.0 Home Monitoring and Controls Technology

3.1 Communication Protocols

3.2 Home Control Platform Vendors

3.3 Cloud Service Platforms

4.0 Consumer Motivations

5.0 Security Services

6.0 Energy Management Services

7.0 Electric Utilities

7.1 Electric Utility Business Model

7.2 Changing Market Structure

7.3 Energy Efficiency and Renewable Power Goals

7.4 Smart Meters and Smart Grid Investments

8.0 Broadband Service Providers

8.1 Business Models

8.2 Broadband Service Provider Activity

9.0 Conclusions

10.0 Notes on Methodology

11.0 Index

12.0 Appendix A: Acronyms

13.0 Appendix B: Glossary

