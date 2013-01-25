Spacenet® Showcases Integrated Communications for Public Utilities During DistribuTECH 2013 – Booth #3048

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Spacenet Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT and a leading provider of managed network services, is showcasing its full suite of communication network solutions for public utilities and energy companies at the annual DistribuTECH conference held at the San Diego Convention Center on January 29-31, 2013.

Spacenet provides proven Wide Area Network (WAN) solutions for the nation's leading utilities and energy companies, supporting crucial communications-reliant applications including:

• SCADA applications;

• Smart grid applications;

• Substation automation/distribution automation;

• Advanced metering infrastructure;

• Video surveillance; and

• Voice over IP (VoIP)

At booth #3048, Spacenet's executives will discuss the need of public utilities and energy companies with disparate locations for secure, fast and reliable connectivity, with a lower total cost of network ownership. Spacenet will feature its Armadillo line of ruggedized, all-weather VSAT platforms, including the new Armadillo Advantage™ VSAT Hybrid.

Spacenet's Armadillo Advantage is a hybrid VSAT that integrates a primary Ku-band VSAT and a back-up Inmarsat BGANTM terminal housed securely within rugged all-weather housing. It includes three main state-of-the art components: a Gilat SkyEdge® II VSAT, an Inmarsat BGAN terminal, and a remotely managed Router. The Armadillo Advantage VSAT terminal is designed for primary use with Spacenet's advanced custom network and standard ConnexstarTM offerings and also supports other WAN technologies such as 3G/4G, T1, Cable and DSL.

“Whether it's gas, electric or water, today's public utilities are working diligently to deliver these vital services in the safest, most efficient manner possible,” said Glenn Katz, Spacenet's CEO. “As one of the nation's leading providers of managed network services to utilities, our job is to ensure that our customers can communicate, no matter where, no matter when, and no matter what. Products like our new Armadillo Advantage do precisely that. This unique technology provides a seamless primary VSAT connection with an alternate satellite (Inmarsat BGANTM) Remote Access path to ensure fast, secure and highly reliable SCADA, data, voice and video networking for customers in any location and any environment.”

Also at booth #3048, Spacenet experts will be on hand to discuss how Spacenet's full-range of technology-neutral solutions offer utilities the most reliable and cost-effective connectivity for each site, whether satellite-based such as VSAT, BGAN, or land-based communications such as Cable, Fiber, T1, DSL, or 3G/4G. Spacenet's managed network services feature built-in redundancy for high availability, quick deployment times, fast data transmission and fast response times with real-time control, and 24/7 service supported by Spacenet's state-of-the-art network operations centers.

For more information on Spacenet's comprehensive network managed services for public utilities, visit www.spacenet.com or call 866.480.2263.

About Spacenet®

Since 1981, Spacenet Inc. has designed, implemented and managed some of the largest communications networks for US-based business, industrial and government customers. Spacenet has a longstanding tradition of industry leadership and innovation, and today manages communications at more than 150,000 locations for customers including many Fortune 500 companies and major government agencies.

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Spacenet is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT. Visit Spacenet at http://www.spacenet.com

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT) is a leading provider of products and services for satellite-based broadband communications. Gilat develops and markets a wide range of high-performance satellite ground segment equipment and VSATs, with an increasing focus on the consumer and Ka-band market. In addition, Gilat enables mobile SOTM (Satellite-on-the-Move) solutions providing low-profile antennas, next generation solid-state power amplifiers and modems. Gilat also provides managed network and satellite-based services for rural telephony and Internet access via its subsidiaries in the United States, Peru and Colombia.

With over 25 years of experience, and over a million products shipped to more than 85 countries, Gilat has provided enterprises, service providers and operators with efficient and reliable satellite-based connectivity solutions, including cellular backhaul, banking, retail, e-government and rural communication networks. Gilat also enables leading defense, public security and news organizations to implement advanced, on-the-move tactical communications on board their land, air and sea fleets using Gilat's high-performance SOTM solutions. For more information, please visit us at www.gilat.com