Research and Markets: Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market - Latin America Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tzp7zm/energy_efficient) has announced the addition of the "Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market - Latin America (South America, Caribbean, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Central America) Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018" report to their offering.

The Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market - Latin America (South America, Caribbean, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Central America) Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018 report is designed to provide insight into the Latin America market for energy efficient lamps and ballasts, with focus on key growth regions, namely - South America, Caribbean, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Central America. The report includes cross sectional analysis of the market across all these regions, with reference to market segments classified on the basis of product types. The descriptive segmentation analyzed in the report is given below.

Energy efficient lamps market segmentation, based on product type

- Fluorescent lamps

- CFLs (Compact Fluorescent Lamps)

- LED lamps (Light Emitting Diode)

- HID Lamps (High Intensity Discharge)

Ballasts market segmentation, based on product type

- Magnetic fluorescent ballasts

- Electronic fluorescent ballasts

- CFL ballasts

- LED driver module

- Magnetic HID Lamps ballasts

- Electrical HID Lamps ballasts

Apart from the above product type segments, the report also includes analysis of the Latin America energy efficient lighting market, categorized on the basis of end use, namely: residential lighting, commercial lighting, industrial lighting, and outdoor lighting. The price analysis and forecast of energy efficient lamps further provides review of impact of price on the market growth during the forecast period.

The report purview also includes market dynamics affecting growth of individual product segments. Factors such as business trends, regulatory requirements, and technological trends for the energy efficient lamps market are also considered within the report scope. The competitive profiling of key industry players includes strategic information such as company business overview, financial performance, key strategies, and recent developments. Additionally, high level analysis, such as market attractiveness analysis, porter's five forces analysis, and trend analysis are also included in the report, which would aid in strategic decision making by various stake holders.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market

Chapter 4 Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Market, By Product Type

Chapter 5 Latin America Ballasts Market, By Product Type

Chapter 6 Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Market, By Geography

Chapter 7 Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market, By End Use

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

- Philips Lighting

- OSRAM

- GE Lighting

- Acuity Brands

- Cooper Lighting

- Havells

- Panasonic Lighting

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tzp7zm/energy_efficient