Diamond Resorts International® Sponsors the 2013 Humana Challenge PGA Tournament Champion

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

DIAMOND RESORTS INTERNATIONAL®, a global leader in the hospitality and vacation ownership industries, announces a new partnership and sponsorship with PGA Touring Professional, Brian Gay.

Gay became a professional golfer in 1994 and joined the PGA Tour in 1999. Throughout his 19 year career he has won four PGA Tournaments including Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya – Cancun in 2008, Verizon Heritage in 2009 and St. Jude Classic in 2009. Most recently, on January 21, 2013, Gay won the Humana Challenge in La Quinta, California, moving him to No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Per the sponsorship agreement, Gay will represent Diamond Resorts International® at all public appearances as well as PGA Tour events, and display the Diamond logo on the front of headwear and apparel. In addition, he will be the official PGA Tour Playing Professional for Mystic Dunes Resort & Golf Club, a Diamond Resorts International® property in Celebration, Florida. Gay will make personal appearances throughout the year at Diamond's Perfectly Cut Events, conduct live golf clinics and participate in Diamond owner tournaments at Mystic Dunes Resort & Golf Club.

“I consider it an honor to represent Diamond Resorts International® while on the PGA Tour and eagerly anticipate my involvement with Mystic Dunes Resort & Golf Club,” said Brian Gay. “Diamond, a company that my family and I enjoy staying with when traveling, sets the industry standard for customer service and offers high quality facilities. It's a privilege to have this opportunity to meet and work with the talented team members at this resort and across North America.”

As a golf professional with nearly 20 years of experience, Gay consistently operates on a high-performance level ensuring flawless execution. This is the same standard that Diamond Resorts International® strives to deliver to owners, members and guests worldwide.

According to Michael Flaskey, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing, North America, Diamond Resorts International®, “We are proud to sponsor such a talented and inspirational athlete who exhibits the same determination and commitment to excellence that we strive for at Diamond Resorts International®. Our team members look forward to serving Gay and his family when staying at our resorts. We congratulate Gay on a great start to the season with his big victory at the Humana Challenge. We wish him the best of luck as he continues to compete on the 2013 PGA Tour.”

Diamond Resorts International®, with global headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada, is one of the largest hospitality companies in the world with more than 220 branded and affiliated resorts and over 27,000 guest beds in 28 countries with destinations throughout the continental United States and Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa. Offering simplicity, choice and comfort to more than 490,000 owners and members through our branded hospitality service, Diamond Resorts International® is dedicated to providing its guests with effortless and relaxing vacation experiences every time, for a lifetime.

Annually, nearly 1.4 million owners, members and guests enjoy the simplicity, choice and comfort Diamond Resorts International® offers through our branded hospitality experience.

About Diamond Resorts Corporation

Diamond Resorts Corporation and its subsidiaries develop, own, operate and manage vacation ownership resorts and, through resort and partner affiliation agreements, provide owners and members with access to 75 managed resorts, 149 affiliated resorts and four cruise itineraries through THE Club® at Diamond Resorts International®. To learn more, visit DiamondResorts.com.