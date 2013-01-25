Upcoming Season of "The Biggest Loser" Chooses a Winner With Rubber-Cal Products

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Rubber-Cal, Inc. will be pairing up once again with NBC's hit reality television show, “The Biggest Loser.” Rubber-Cal's rubber mats and gym flooring created the main areas for the show's contestants to use for intense and vigorous workouts throughout the duration of competition. The show premiered its fourteenth season on Sunday, January 6, 2013, on NBC and its affiliate stations -- anticipating a further increase of improved ratings from the previous season.

The program premiered in the United States in October of 2004 and since has promoted extreme weight-loss through intense body transformation programs. Weight loss has to be taken seriously for these contestants because many are at-risk individuals with serious health complications. The show exposes contestants and viewers alike to the basic and fundamental ways in which they can change their physique and lifestyles – a commitment to improved diet and continued exercise.

For four months, contestants will be trained and mentored by fitness, health, and weight-loss experts such as Bob Harper and Dolvett Quince—as well as the exciting return of expert Jillian Michaels—during their journeys to attain better physical and mental health, while also gaining new life perspectives. Since most of the taping occurs in “The Biggest Loser” gyms, the show consulted Rubber-Cal to select three products matching the aesthetics of professional-quality gyms while remaining durable enough to withstand heavy abuse. Rubber-Cal has previously teamed up with “The Biggest Loser” for Seasons 6 through 9. Luis Macias, Rubber-Cal's Visual Media Director, noted, “Teaming up again with The Biggest Loser was a natural fit. We are the premier rubber flooring firm in the US and they are one of the highest rated shows in the country!”

For the first time ever, the show will feature three contestants who are between the ages of 13 and 17 in their mission to put an end to childhood and adolescent obesity. While the teen contestants will not be exposed to the same “boot camp” style treatment as their adult counterparts, they will still receive the same amount of encouragement and support from the show's expert trainers and physicians. With an alarming rate of 17% obesity amongst all children and adolescents – a rate that has almost tripled since 1980 – the US faces a grave epidemic of heart disease, diabetes and other ailments. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been at the forefront educating the general public about the health risks involved if this epidemic continues. Reality TV shows like “The Biggest Loser” further echo these concerns by bringing to light America's growing waist lines. Rubber-Cal's sales manager Josh Krueger, who worked closely on the project, remarks, “Education of healthy lifestyles for our children begins at home and it is important that good diet choices and exercise be promoted at home. `Biggest Loser' is trying to help educate America's families and that is a great thing!”

The contestants will be competing for a $250,000 cash prize, going up against each other and themselves as they defeat their inner demons. Through the donation of their products, Rubber-Cal intends to lend their support to the contestants in their journey to become “The Biggest Loser”!