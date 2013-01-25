Research and Markets: Baby Diapers Market - China Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 - 2017

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3m5djh/baby_diapers) has announced the addition of the "Baby Diapers Market - China Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 - 2017" report to their offering.

The China baby diapers market is driven by the factors such as the increasing birth rate and the rising urbanization. The other market drivers are, increasing hygiene and sanitation awareness, shift in consumer dynamics and rising women to men ration. The rising population, growing disposable income levels and lower infant mortality rate are also the other factors driving the China baby diapers market.

This report titled Baby Diapers Market - China Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2017, provides in depth analysis, market size estimates, market shares and forecast for the period 2011 - 2017 for the China baby diapers market.

The China baby diapers market is segmented by product types into: disposable diapers, cloth diapers, training nappy and swim pants. The disposable diapers market has been segmented into ultra absorbent diapers, super absorbent diapers, regular diapers and biodegradable diapers.

The market estimates and forecasts are made after critical analysis of various macro and micro economic factors which directly and indirectly affect the market growth. Inclusion of these factors has helped in accurate crunching of numbers and has extended the report purview. The report includes market size estimation and forecasts for the entire period for all baby diaper product segments and sub segments.

The report also includes market volume estimation and forecasts for all the segments and its sub segments. The pricing trend for the disposable diapers and its all segments is also analyzed in the report. The report analyzes various factors which affect consumers' buying decisions and trends into the different products and application segments of the China baby diapers market. It also evaluates the market share of major market players, with in-depth review of their core business competencies. Company profiles for top five China players along with their business strategies and financial overview is included in the report to aid in strategic business decision making. The financial record of those players and their recent developments in the baby diapers market are also included in the report. The Porter's Five Forces analysis included in the report provide a competitive nature of the market. The competitive landscape section will especially help the major players in strengthening their position in the market.

