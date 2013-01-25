Research and Markets: Synthetic & Bio-Based Lubricants Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth And Forecast, 2012 - 2018

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

This study estimates and forecasts the demand for synthetic (mineral oils and chemical oils) and bio-based lubricants in the global market. Synthetic lubricants market has been segmented on the basis of various products including industrial, consumer automotive and commercial automotive lubricants. This segmentation has also been analyzed on a regional level, providing data for North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Bio-based lubricants market has been segmented on the basis of applications such as hydraulic oil, chainsaw oil, turbine oil, metal working oil and so on. Biolubricant demand has also been segmented on the basis of end-use industries such as commercial and consumer automotives. The study analyzes the entire lubricant industry from the demand perspective and market data for all segmentations is provided both in terms of volumes and revenues with forecast for the period from 2013 to 2018.

Various synthetic lubricant products analyzed in this study include process oils, general industrial oils, hydraulic & transmission fluid, passenger vehicle engine & motor oil, metal working fluids, heavy-duty engine oil, gear oil and grease. Bio-based lubricants have also been analyzed from raw material perspective, with estimates for vegetable oil-based and animal oil based lubes. The bio-based lubricant market by applications can be mainly divided into automotive, hydraulic, process, demolding, chainsaw, compressor, turbine, industrial gear, metal working oils and lubricating greases. The economies covered in this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW).

This report also includes Porters five forces model and the market share of major companies in 2011. A market attractiveness profile has also been provided for bio-based lubricants which would assist in product development and specifications. Some of the key players that deal in synthetic and bio-based lubricants include Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, British Petroleum, Chevron, Castrol, Fuchs and Total. The top 20 market participants have been profiled in this study, including data such as recent developments, financial performance, and product lines and so on.

