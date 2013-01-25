Research and Markets: Cloud Computing Market In Healthcare Industry (IAAS, SAAS, PAAS, CIS, NCIS, PACS, EMR, RIS) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends And Forecast, 2012 - 2018

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2289jb/cloud_computing) has announced the addition of the "Cloud Computing Market In Healthcare Industry (IAAS, SAAS, PAAS, CIS, NCIS, PACS, EMR, RIS) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends And Forecast, 2012 - 2018" report to their offering.

This report provides the market estimate and forecast in terms of revenue for the global cloud computing market in healthcare industry. A detailed analysis of the market trends, current scenarios and future trends from 2012 to 2018 is available in the report. The market is analyzed by using concepts such as market dynamics including drivers, restraints and opportunities along with their impact analysis and market attractiveness analysis.

The market is segmented on the basis of cloud types into: Public, private and hybrid cloud. A detailed trend analysis of all the segments with market evaluation in terms of revenue generated with respect to the applications and geography is available in this report.

The market is also segmented on the basis of geography into: North America, Europe, Asia and rest of the world (RoW) regions. Geography wise, market evaluation is available in terms of revenue from 2012 to 2018.

A competitive analysis of the market players involved is also available in the report. Some of the major players of this market include: CareCloud, ClearDATA Networks, Merge Healthcare, Agfa Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Carestream Health, Oracle Corporation and others. Company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments and product portfolio for each of the market players is also highlighted in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Global Cloud Computing Market In Healthcare Industry, Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Cloud computing Market in Healthcare Industry, By Service Models

Chapter 5 Global Cloud Computing Market In Healthcare Industry, Market Size And Forecast, By End User Applications

Chapter 6 Global Cloud Computing Market In Healthcare Industry, Market Size And Forecast, By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Recommendations

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

- Carecloud Corporation

- Cleardata Networks

- Carestream Health, Inc.

- AGFA Healthcare

- Cisco Systems, Inc

- Merge Healthcare, Inc.

- IBM Corporation

- Intel Corporation

- Microsoft Corporation

- Oracle Corporation

