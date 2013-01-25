Cinemark Announces 2013 OSCAR MARATHON

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK, a leading motion picture exhibitor, announced that Cinemark's OSCAR MARATHON will take place February 15-16 and February 22-23. Over the course of these two weekends, customers will have the opportunity to see all nine Oscar nominated Best Picture films. In addition, all 10 of the nominated Best Live Action and Animated Shorts will show both weekends.

“Our Academy Awards program is unique in that we cover all of the Best Picture nominees, as well as the Live Action and Animated Shorts nominees, which many customers don't often get a chance to see,” states James Meredith, VP, Head of Marketing & Communications at Cinemark. “This year we're expanding the program to over 120 theatres.”

On Fridays, customers can see ten Academy Award nominated Short films in the Live Action and Animated categories for $10. Then on Saturdays, Cinemark will present five Best Picture nominees on February 16 and the remaining four on February 23rd. The cost per Saturday for all films is $30, or a Marathon pass for both Saturdays is available for $50 for all nine movies. All films will be presented consecutively in one auditorium. A full list of participating theatres and advanced tickets are available now at www.cinemark.com.

The order and start times of the 2013 OSCAR MARATHON are:

Friday, February 15th and 22nd: Animated and Live Action Shorts – 12:00 noon, 4:00 pm & 8:00 pm

The Nominated shorts in order of presentation are:

Short Film (Live Action): Death of a Shadow (Tom Van Avermaet and Ellen De Waele) Henry (Yan England) Curfew (Shawn Christensen) Buzkashi Boys (Sam French and Ariel Nasr) Asad (Bryan Buckley and Mino Jarjoura)

Short Film (Animated): Maggie Simpson in “The Longest Daycare” (David Silverman) Adam and Dog (Minkyu Lee) Fresh Guacamole (PES) Head over Heels (Timothy Reckart and Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly) Paperman (John Kahrs)

Saturday, February 16th: 12:00 noon Beasts of the Southern Wild (Dan Janvey, Josh Penn and Michael Gottwald, Producers) PG-13 1:55 pm Amour (TBD, Producer) PG-13 4:15 pm Life of Pi (Gil Netter, Ang Lee and David Womark, Producers) PG 6:35 pm Les Misérables (Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Debra Hayward and Cameron Mackintosh, Producers) PG-13 9:30 pm Lincoln (Steven Spielberg and Kathleen Kennedy, Producers) PG-13

Saturday, February 23rd: 1:00 pm Argo (Grant Heslov, Ben Affleck and George Clooney, Producers) R 3:20 pm Silver Linings Playbook (Donna Gigliotti, Bruce Cohen and Jonathan Gordon, Producers) R 5:30 pm Zero Dark Thirty (Mark Boal, Kathryn Bigelow and Megan Ellison, Producers) R 8:20 pm Django Unchained (Stacey Sher, Reginald Hudlin and Pilar Savone, Producers) R

As a special keepsake, the first 50 customers in line for the 2013 OSCAR MARATHON on either Saturday, the day that showcases the Best Picture nominees, will receive a commemorative lanyard, while supplies last. In addition, a downloadable Cinemark Award Guide is available online at www.cinemark.com for movie-lovers to print off and keep track of all the winners at the 85th Annual Academy Awards presentation on Sunday, February 24th in Los Angeles.

