Breadcrumb Launches AirLift, Greater Point-of-Sale Hardware Protection for Restaurants and Bars

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Today Breadcrumb announced AirLiftTM, a comprehensive overnight emergency parts replacement service and extended warranty plan for restaurants and bars that use the iPad POS system. AirLift protects businesses for a period of two years by getting them back up and running again with hassle-free part replacement for accidental damage and hardware defects.

Breadcrumb announced AirLift, a comprehensive overnight emergency parts replacement service and extended warranty plan for restaurants and bars that use the iPad POS system (Photo: Business Wire)

For an extra fee of approximately $100 per terminal purchased from the Breadbox store, AirLift provides a low-cost option for businesses to protect their mission-critical equipment. Breadcrumb already provides one year of free coverage on basic manufacturing defects.

Highlights of AirLift include:

Affordable Pricing – Costs hundreds of dollars less than similar plans and services from other POS providers

Emergency Parts Replacement – Offers overnight shipping on replacement parts at no additional cost

Everything Included – Covers all parts under the same warranty agreement, with the ability to replace the same part multiple times

Accidental Damage Coverage – Protects expensive POS equipment against cracked screens and water damage – essential for restaurant environments (accidental damage claims require a $50 deductible)

“Breadcrumb is more than an iPad POS app. We're committed to providing our food and beverage clients with the equipment, infrastructure and 24/7 support they need for a critical piece of their business,” said Seth Harris, founder, Breadcrumb.

Breadcrumb is a division of Groupon GRPN. “Breadcrumb” and “Groupon” are registered trademarks of Groupon, Inc.

Breadcrumb hardware supplied by Denali Advanced Integrations, a certified third-party Apple reseller. Breadcrumb warranties supplied and serviced by Safeware, Inc., a third-party warranty provider.

About Breadcrumb

Founded in New York City in January 2011 by a team of restaurant industry veterans, Breadcrumb is an easy-to-use, powerful and affordable iPad POS for food and beverage businesses. Breadcrumb removes the complexities, costs and headaches of antiquated POS systems. Plans start as low as $99 per month and include free installation and 24/7 phone and email support. Businesses interested in learning more about Breadcrumb and signing up for the service can visit http://www.breadcrumbpos.com.

About Groupon

Groupon GRPN is a global leader in local commerce, making it easy for people around the world to search and discover great businesses at unbeatable prices. Groupon is reinventing the traditional small business world by providing merchants with a suite of products and services, including customizable deal campaigns, credit card payments processing capabilities and point-of-sale solutions to help them attract more customers and run their operations more effectively. By leveraging the company's global relationships and scale, Groupon offers consumers incredible deals on the best stuff to eat, see, do, and buy in 48 countries. With Groupon, shoppers discover the best a city has to offer with Groupon Local, enjoy vacations with Groupon Getaways, and find a curated selection of electronics, fashion, home furnishings and more with Groupon Goods. To subscribe to Groupon emails, visit http://www.groupon.com. To learn more about the company's merchant solutions and how to work with Groupon, visit http://www.GrouponWorks.com.

Photos/Multimedia Gallery Available: http://www.businesswire.com/multimedia/home/20130125005497/en/