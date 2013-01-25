RAIT Financial Trust Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2012 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

RAIT Financial Trust RAS today announced that it expects to release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2012 financial results before U.S. stock markets open on Wednesday, February 13, 2013 and invites investors and other interested parties to listen to its quarterly results conference call on Wednesday, February 13, 2013 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

All interested parties can access the live conference call webcast from the home page of the RAIT Financial Trust website at www.raitft.com or by dialing 1.800.299.9086, access code 29186116. For those who are not available to listen to the live call, the replay will be available shortly following the live call on RAIT's website and telephonically until Wednesday, February 20, 2013 by dialing 888.286.8010, access code 87397344.

About RAIT Financial Trust

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate and invests directly into commercial real estate properties located throughout the United States. In addition, RAIT is an asset and property manager of real estate-related assets. For more information, please visit www.raitft.com or call Investor Relations at 215.243.9000.