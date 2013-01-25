Schwab Announces Its Next Business Update

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Charles Schwab Corporation announced today that it has scheduled a Business Update for institutional investors on Thursday, February 7, 2013. This Update is designed to help the investment community keep abreast of recent developments and management's strategic focus. The program is scheduled to run from approximately 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. PT, 11:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET. Participants will include members of the company's executive management.

A simultaneous webcast of this Update will be accessible to the public at schwabevents.com/corporation.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW is a leading provider of financial services, with more than 300 offices and 8.8 million active brokerage accounts, 1.6 million corporate retirement plan participants, 865,000 banking accounts, and $1.95 trillion in client assets. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, www.sipc.org), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; compliance and trade monitoring solutions; referrals to independent fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.schwab.com and www.aboutschwab.com.