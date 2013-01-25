Research and Markets: Implantable Medical Devices Market - U.S. Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Forecast, 2012 - 2018

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g5wzlp/implantable) has announced the addition of the "Implantable Medical Devices Market (Reconstructive Joint Replacement, Spinal Implants, Cardiovascular Implants, Dental Implants, Intraocular Lens And Breast Implants) - U.S. Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Forecast, 2012 - 2018" report to their offering.

This report covers major aspects of the U.S. implantable medical devices market. It covers the performance of the major types of implantable devices in terms of their revenue, and the market is classified according to the number of procedures performed. The overall implantable medical devices market is classified as orthopedic implants, cardiovascular implants and other (dental, intraocular lens and breast) implants market. The report also provides extensive analysis of the sub-segments of the market considering 2011 as the base year for market size calculations and forecast from 2012 to 2018.

The orthopedic implants market is classified on the basis of types of orthopedic implants and orthopedic implantation procedures. The analysis covers the estimated revenues from 2010 to 2011 and forecast of these major segments from 2012 to 2018. Similar detailed analysis is conducted for cardiovascular implants, intraocular implants and breast implants. The overall analysis of the competitiveness of the U.S. market for the above products is included in the report. These factors along with the strategic recommendations would be helpful in taking fair corporate decisions related to the products' market.

In addition, this report covers the major players currently active in the U.S. implantable devices market. The company profiling done in this report will be of vital assistance in mapping the competition in the market. The profiles cover the financial and strategic overview of the key players and their SWOT analysis and recent developments.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 U.S. Implantable Medical Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 4 U.S. Implantable Medical Devices Market, Product Segmentation

Chapter 5 U.S. Implantable Medical Devices Market, By Procedures

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape And Recommendations

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

- Abbott Laboratories

- Alcon Laboratories

- Biomet Incorporated

- Bausch And Lomb Incorporated

- Boston Scientific Corporation

- Johnson And Johnson

- Medtronic Incorporated

- St. Jude Medical Incorporated

- Smith And Nephew Plc

- Stryker Corporation

- Synthes Incorporated

- Zimmer Holdings Incorporated

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g5wzlp/implantable