Research and Markets: Pharma Portfolio Optimization: Growing in Turbulent Times - 2013 Research Report featuring Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w54v2g/pharma_portfolio) has announced the addition of the "Pharma Portfolio Optimization: Growing in Turbulent Times" report to their offering.

This report provides unique analysis on the severity of the patent cliff', how portfolio optimization strategies through diversification can mitigate its impact, comparative analysis of the portfolios of leading pharma companies, and commentary about their level of diversification. The report provides fresh thinking on how companies are developing strategies to overcome key challenges facing the pharma industry.

Questions Answered

- The onset of the patent cliff' is a key challenge facing pharma companies. Which blockbuster brands threaten to impact leading company sales following their genericization? What factors influence the impact of the patent cliff on a company's sales? How does a diversification strategy reduce the impact of the patent cliff?

- Leading companies are diversifying their portfolios into other markets such as consumer and animal healthcare, the emerging markets, and biologics. How does diversifying into these other markets enable growth and reduce risk? What are the pitfalls in diversifying into these other markets? What characteristics of consumer & animal health, biologics, or biosimilars diversify risk for a company?

- Diversifying outside of the U.S.-pharmaceutical market can reduce the impact of the headwinds facing the U.S. market. Which companies have been active in diversifying outside of the U.S.-pharmaceutical market? Which companies have the largest contribution from U.S.-pharmaceutical to total company sales?

- Companies that have brands that contribute a significant extent to pharmaceutical sales are vulnerable to a decrease in their pharmaceutical division sales if there are any problems with the brand, such as patent expiry, increasing competition with other brands or safety concerns. Which leading companies have brands that contribute a large extent to pharmaceutical sales? Which companies are diversified in other markets? Which companies have the most diversified pharmaceutical portfolios?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Chapter One: Blockbuster business model and risk

Chapter Two: Diversification strategy analysis

Chapter Three: Analysis of companies on their level of diversification

Conclusion

Appendix - methodology

Bibliography

Companies Mentioned

- AstraZeneca

- Bayer

- Bristol-Myers Squibb

- Eli Lilly and Company

- GlaxoSmithKline

- Johnson & Johnson

- Merck

- Novartis

- Pfizer

- Roche

- Sanofi Aventis

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w54v2g/pharma_portfolio.