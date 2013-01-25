Burson-Marsteller Expands U.S. Leadership Team by Naming Michael Law President of U.S. Region

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Burson-Marsteller, a leading global public relations and communications firm, announced today that public relations industry veteran Michael Law will join Burson-Marsteller as U.S. President on February 1. Law will work closely with U.S. CEO Dave DenHerder, securing new business, growing existing clients and continuing to ensure excellent client service across the entire network.

Law has spent more than two decades in the business. Most recently, he was President of Ogilvy & Mather West, where he significantly grew its West Coast operations. Law will be based in San Francisco and report to DenHerder.

Burson-Marsteller also announced that it has appointed Bill Orr as Executive Vice President, working closely with the firm's U.S. leadership. Orr will focus on growing the firm's technology and consumer marketing capabilities, specifically focusing on building a portfolio where these two areas intersect. Orr was most recently Executive Vice President and General Manager at Racepoint Group. He will be based in San Francisco and will also report to DenHerder.

“Michael and Bill will play critical roles in allowing Burson-Marsteller to take advantage of the growing opportunities we are seeing throughout the U.S. market,” said DenHerder. “I have known Michael Law for many years, and he is highly regarded in the industry and business world. He will help me and the leadership team continue to manage our growth strategy.”

DenHerder added that, “Bill Orr's track record of building successful programs for clients operating at the cross section of consumer marketing and technology will be an enormous asset to Burson as well.”

“I am looking forward to joining Dave and his dynamic leadership team,” said Law. “We will make sure that Burson-Marsteller continues to be the most creative, idea-driven, results-oriented firm in the communications industry.”

Orr added, “I am proud to be joining a firm with such a tradition of excellence. I look forward to working with our teams across practices on developing innovative and creative solutions for clients.”

Michael Law

Michael Law was most recently President of Ogilvy & Mather West, where he had financial oversight and management responsibility for an integrated marketing unit within Ogilvy & Mather, with 200 employees across Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Denver. He was responsible for the advertising, public relations, lobbying and direct marketing units.

Prior to leading Ogilvy & Mather West, Law was Managing Director for Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide's operations in the Western U.S., where he helped more than triple the size of the firm's presence in the market in six years. Prior to that, Law served as the President of Southeast Asia and before that as Regional Client Development Leader for Asia on behalf of Ogilvy PR. Law joined Ogilvy PR in Washington, DC in 1991.

Bill Orr

Bill Orr was most recently Executive Vice President and General Manager at Racepoint Group, where he helped lead a significant expansion of the firm's operations in just two years. In that role, Orr provided corporate reputation counsel to a wide range of c-suite level clients including executives from Konami Digital Entertainment, Accelrys, Ariosa Diagnostics, Marvell Technology, Spansion, Silicon Image and a wide range of emerging brands.

Prior to Racepoint, Orr was Senior Vice President at Manning Selvage & Lee San Francisco. In that role, Orr led a growing marketing communications firm servicing a portfolio of clients in the consumer brands, emerging technology and healthcare categories. Before his time at Manning, he was Management Supervisor and Creative Director at Porter Novelli San Francisco.

Orr obtained his Bachelor of Arts at California State University at Long Beach. He also has his Master of Business Administration from St. Mary's College Graduate School of Business.

About Burson-Marsteller

Burson-Marsteller, established in 1953, is a leading global public relations and communications firm. It provides clients with strategic thinking and program execution across a full range of public relations, public affairs, reputation and crisis management, advertising and digital strategies. The firm's seamless worldwide network consists of 73 offices and 85 affiliate offices, together operating in 110 countries across six continents. Burson-Marsteller is a unit of WPP, the world's leading communications services network. For more information, please visit bm.com.

