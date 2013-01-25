Dr. Marcus Neubauer Joins McKesson Specialty Health as Medical Director, Oncology Services

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

McKesson Specialty Health and The US Oncology Network today announced that Marcus Neubauer, M.D., has accepted the position of medical director, Oncology Services for McKesson Specialty Health, effective March 1. In his new role, Dr. Neubauer will use his extensive medical experience to continue his work on pathways development. Specifically, he will serve as the primary medical liaison between physicians in The US Oncology Network and physicians and executives within the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®). This includes ensuring that the recently announced Value Pathways powered by NCCN are 100% concordant with NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) and that they are well integrated in a first-of-its-kind clinical quality and regimen support system—an important step in ensuring patients receive the highest quality treatment while offering options to address costs of cancer care.

“I am excited about this new role and the important work we plan to do together with the physicians and executives at NCCN,” said Dr. Neubauer. “Continuing our work with pathways, personalized medicine, and advanced molecular diagnostics is crucial to improving quality and addressing the rising cost of cancer care.”

Dr. Neubauer has been heavily involved in The US Oncology Network for more than 15 years. He serves as chair of The US Oncology Network Pathways Task Force, sits on the editorial board of the Journal of Oncology Practice, and most recently served as an oncologist with Kansas City Cancer Center. He has been published more than 20 times and is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). Dr. Neubauer is board certified in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology.

“Dr. Neubauer is a respected and impressive physician who is committed to advancing the quality and science of cancer care,” said Roy Beveridge, M.D., chief medical officer for McKesson Specialty Health and The US Oncology Network. “With more than two decades of medical experience and his intimate knowledge of pathways, diagnostics and community-based patient care, he is the perfect fit for this position. I look forward to the progress he will make in these areas.”

Dr. Neubauer will serve as the physician lead for the suite of payer-facing solutions delivered to oncology providers, and will support the development and marketing of quality solutions and programs to providers, payers and employers.

About McKesson Specialty Health

McKesson Specialty Health, a division of McKesson Corporation, empowers the community patient care delivery system by helping community practices advance the science, technology and quality of care. Through innovative clinical, research, business and operational solutions, facilitated by integrated technology systems, we focus on improving the financial health of our customers so they may provide the best care to their patients. For more information, visit www.mckessonspecialtyhealth.com.

About The US Oncology Network

The US Oncology Network is one of the nation's largest networks of community-based oncology physicians dedicated to advancing cancer care in America. Like-minded physicians are united through The Network around a common vision of expanding patient access to high-quality, integrated cancer care in communities throughout the nation. Leveraging healthcare information technology, shared best practices, refined evidence-based medicine guidelines, and quality measurements, physicians affiliated with The US Oncology Network are committed to advancing the quality, safety, and science of cancer care to improve patient outcomes. The US Oncology Network is supported by McKesson Specialty Health, a division of McKesson Corporation focused on empowering a vibrant and sustainable community patient care delivery system. For more information, visit www.usoncology.com.