Research and Markets: Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) in the US, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Regulations and Company Profiles

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5lwxsj/concentrated) has announced the addition of GlobalData's new report "Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) in the US, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Regulations and Company Profiles" to their offering.

The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global CSP market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in the US (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025.

The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2001 to 2025 in the US CSP market.

The report provides information on the amount of carbon saved and average number of homes powered by CSP during 2001-2025. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to CSP is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by a team of industry experts.

Scope

A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

Historical period is during 2001-2011 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2012-2025.

An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

Detailed overview on the global CSP market with installed capacity, generation and installed capacity split by major countries. An analysis of cost break-up for CSP power is covered as part of the report.

Power market scenario in the US and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2025.

An overview on the US renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2001-2025), generation trends(2001-2025) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2011.

Detailed overview of the US CSP market with installed capacity, generation, carbon savings (2001-2025) and number of homes powered (2001-2025).

Deal analysis of the US CSP market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in general and CSP in particular.

Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Companies Mentioned Include:

- BrightSource Energy, Inc.

- NextEra Energy Resources, LLC.

- Abengoa Solar, S.A.

- Acciona Solar Power, Inc.

Source: GlobalData