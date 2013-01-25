Research and Markets: The Book 'Blood Management: Options for Better Patient Care' will be Essential Reading for the Surgical Team

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Published jointly by AABB and the Society for the Advancement of Blood Management (SABM), Blood Management: Options for Better Patient Care is an in-depth exploration of strategies for appropriately using or avoiding transfusion therapy. Offering both a broad theoretical foundation for blood management concepts and practical information on implementing the techniques, this book emphasizes the value of combining multiple strategies to achieve the best patient outcomes. The source material this text shares with Perioperative Blood Management: A Physician's Handbook (also published by AABB and SABM) is matched by an equal amount of additional material, including quality assurance, business plan development (including a sample plan) and pediatric surgery, to name a few. This book will prove to be an essential and accessible reference for the surgical team, including surgeons, anesthesiologists, perfusionists, transfusion specialists, clinicians and nurses.

Topics:

- Program development, economics and quality systems.

- Transfusion decision making.

- Preoperative, intraoperative and postoperative techniques.

- Pretransfusion testing and point-of-care testing.

- Preoperative optimization, blood sequestration and ancillary techniques.

- Topical hemostatics and fibrin sealants.

- Special settings, such as cancer and liver, obstetric, pediatric and cardiac surgery.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Why Blood Management?

2 Economics of Blood Management

3 Development of a Blood Management Program

4 Transfusion Triggers

5 Blood Management Strategies to Treat Anemia and Thrombocytopenia in the Cancer Patient

6 Pretransfusion Testing

7 Preoperative Optimization

8 Perioperative Blood Sequestration

9 Intraoperative Blood Recovery

10 Quality Systems in the Perioperative Setting

11 Topical Hemostatics and Fibrin Sealants

12 Ancillary Techniques

13 Point-of-Care Testing

14 Postoperative Blood Management Strategies

15 Special Surgical Management: Liver Surgery

17 Special Surgical Management: Pediatrics

18 Special Surgical Management: Cardiac Surgery

