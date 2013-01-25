Global Virus Network Statement on 2012-2013 U.S. Flu Epidemic

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

As public health officials declare flu emergencies in the U.S., many citizens are flocking to healthcare providers hoping the preventive flu vaccine is in stock. It is important for individuals to take the vaccine to protect themselves and to protect fellow citizens vulnerable to the potentially lethal virus, including the elderly, small children and those with immunosuppression. This year's flu vaccine is a good match for 91% of the circulating influenza viruses tested to date at the Centers for Disease Control. Since this year's flu virus is causing higher than expected sickness, the need for the readily available vaccines for everyone is pressing. Scientists from the Global Virus Network (GVN) encourage citizens to get their preventive flu shot – it is not too late. GVN scientists, including those at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Leiden University, and the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Tokyo, are developing flu vaccines that would be effective for more than one year, and creating techniques to speed production of vaccines. In addition to the rise in genuine influenza cases, there is a violent but brief "stomach flu" caused by a new norovirus. The best defense against flu and other viruses is a strong foundation of research. To find a flu vaccine provider near you, go to www.flu.gov and enter your zip code.

About the Global Virus Network (GVN)

The Global Virus Network (GVN) is a non-profit organization comprised of leading medical virologists from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and other nations. The GVN's mission is to combat emerging pandemic viral threats and current viral killers through international collaborative research, training the next generation of medical virologists, education and advocacy.