Viscount Systems Awarded Contract to Secure North Dakota Schools

Viscount Systems (OTCMarkets : VSYS), a leading edge high technology supplier of security systems and software, is pleased to announce that Viscount's Freedom access control system has been selected to secure a K-12 school district in North Dakota. Viscount's system will include its IT-based access control solution as well as the company's new mobile alarm and building lockdown software.

Stephen Pineau, President and CEO of Viscount, stated, “School security is not simply about securing access to areas but also about real time response to critical events. Our new Freedom Mobile software platform provides school administrators the ability to change building security levels and lock down entire schools by using a mobile device. Freedom Mobile can also provide real time notification of alarm messages as they transpire. Finally, the system can be used to create muster reports providing real-time location of staff and students within a school, or those who may be unaccounted for in the event of a building crisis or evacuation.”

About Viscount Systems

Viscount Systems Inc., designs unified IT and physical security software platforms for building security and emergency planning. Recent awards include SIA Convergence Solution of the Year 2011 and Homeland Securities Platinum Award for Emergency Response and Gold Award for Access Control at GOVSEC 2011.

