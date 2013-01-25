Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Hosts Fourth Annual Go Red Women's Leadership Breakfast Recognizing National Wear Red Day and Go Red for Women® Campaign

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Women's and Multicultural Financial Advisors' Forums (www.womenfaforum.com, www.multiculturalfaforum.com) will partner with the American Heart Association (AHA) – Westchester and Fairfield Counties, to host the fourth annual Go Red Women's Leadership Breakfast at the Firm's Westchester campus on National Wear Red Day, Friday, February 1.

The breakfast, open to the public, will feature a conversation with Diana Nyad, author, journalist and long-distance swimmer noted for her world-record endurance championships, and will be hosted by Douglas J. Ketterer, Head of U.S. Field Management, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Media personality, Harriette Cole will moderate.

“We are pleased to again host this leadership breakfast, which helps raise awareness and empower women to take charge of their heart health,” said Ketterer. “I'm particularly looking forward to hearing from Diana. It's our hope that her story of courage and unwavering commitment will inspire attendees to conquer whatever may seem impossible in their own lives.”

In September, 2011, much of the country followed Nyad as she attempted to swim the 103 miles between Cuba and Florida without a shark cage - but the effects of potentially deadly box jellyfish stings eventually compromised her swim after 41 hours. Though an attempt a year later was also called off after 51 hours due to life-threatening lightening storms, Nyad intends to keep trying until she completes the entire 103 miles.

In 1979, Nyad swam from the Bahamas to Florida, setting a distance record for non-stop swimming without a wetsuit that still stands today. She has broken numerous world records, including the 45-year-old mark for circling Manhattan Island (7 hrs, 57 min) in 1975. She was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame in 1986 and the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 2003.

“We know that Diana will inspire women to use their power and strength to make changes in their lives,” said Gregory Plage American Heart Association Executive Director, “We commend Morgan Stanley for shining a spotlight on heart disease – the number one killer of women.”

The breakfast takes place Friday, February 1, 8:00 a.m. at the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Headquarters: 2000 Westchester Ave. Auditorium, Purchase, NY 10077. Reservations are required for security access, and limited seating is available. Please R.S.V.P. by January 31 to kameeka.shirley@morganstanley.com.

Go Red For Women® captures the energy, passion and the spirit power of women to band together and speak out against a silent killer. Designed to celebrate the power and authentic voice of women, their influence and strength in numbers, Go Red For Women® is gaining momentum as more and more leaders are lending their voice to the American Heart Association's call for action and change. The AHA will host their annual Go Red For Women Luncheon on February 28 at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich to help raise awareness and funding to fight heart disease in women.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, credit and lending, cash management, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.

Morgan Stanley MS is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, investment management and wealth management services. The Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals from more than 1,200 offices in 43 countries. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

ABOUT GO RED FOR WOMEN®

Go Red For Women®, powered by the American Heart Association's research, educates and connects millions of women of all ages. With one out of three women still dying from heart disease, we continue to fight this No. 1 killer by helping women turn simple choices into life-saving actions. Whether it's eating healthier, exercising more, reducing our cholesterol, or quitting smoking, Go Red helps women make these choices for themselves and each other.

ABOUT AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1924, the American Heart Association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary health organization dedicated to building healthier lives, free of heart disease and stroke. To help prevent, treat and defeat these diseases - America's No. 1 and No. 3 killers - we fund cutting-edge research, conduct lifesaving public and professional educational programs, and advocate to protect public health.

