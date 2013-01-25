Roland Martin Appointed Honorary Chair for the 2013 National Association of Black Journalists Convention in Orlando

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The National Association of Black Journalists' (NABJ) President Gregory H. Lee Jr. announced that he appointed Roland Martin to serve as the Honorary Chair for the 2013 NABJ Convention & Career Fair to be held in Orlando, July 31 - Aug. 4, 2013.

“Roland is a committed member of NABJ who always supports our programs and services. We know he will have great ideas to make this year's convention in Orlando very memorable,” said Lee. “He will be a great asset to our Convention Chair Carol Ash and Program Chair Benet Wilson to provide our members with career-building workshops and entertaining special events.”

Martin, a NABJ lifetime member and former national secretary, is a commentator for the cable network TV One, and he is the host and managing editor of Washington Watch with Roland Martin, a one-hour Sunday morning news show. He is also an analyst for CNN and The Tom Joyner Morning Show.

"I am honored and humbled to serve as the honorary chair of the 2013 NABJ convention in Orlando. NABJ has meant the world to me, starting as a student chapter founder, national student representative and secretary on the board of directors,” said Martin. “Nearly every job I've held can be traced back to the people I've met through NABJ. It is a vital organization to ensure that we expand the opportunities for Black journalists in all professional media companies."

As honorary chair, Martin will lend his expertise to the convention's planners and NABJ staff on special events including the Salute to Excellence Gala and plenary sessions including high-profile journalists and experts.

“I am thrilled Roland is joining our team. He has the experience, professional contacts, and love for NABJ to ensure we have a successful and exciting convention for all of our members,” said Convention Chair Carol Ash.

NABJ expects thousands of journalists, media executives, public relations professionals, and students in attendance to network, participate in professional development sessions and celebrate excellence in journalism.

An advocacy group established in 1975 in Washington, D.C., NABJ is the largest organization of journalists of color in the nation and provides educational, career development and support to black journalists worldwide. For additional information, please visit www.nabj.org.