Research and Markets: Tissue Management Self-Assessment Tool for Transfusion Services and Hospitals

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5268sq/tissue_management) has announced the addition of the "Tissue Management Self-Assessment Tool for Transfusion Services and Hospitals" book to their offering.

This tool offers a comprehensive view of the standards of multiple accrediting bodies and guidance in evaluating your facility against those standards. This is your tool for preparing and maintaining accreditation with AABB, CAP and The Joint Commission.

Included:

- Crosswalks matching AABB tissue-related standards with similar standards of the AATB, CAP and The Joint Commission.

- Examples of compliance with the standards.

- Checklists for self-assessment according to each Quality System Essential.

- Templates for the self-assessment checklists and action plan tables in Microsoft Word on the accompanying CD-ROM.

- Explanations of FDA regulations.

Key Topics Covered:

Part I: Crosswalk of Standards for Tissue Dispensing Services

FDA and Tissue Management in Hospitals and Clinical Facilities

1 Organization

2 Resources

3 Equipment

4 Supplier and Customer Issues

5 Process Control

6 Documents and Records

7 Deviations, Nonconformances, and Adverse Events

8 Internal and External Assessments

9 Process Improvement Through Corrective and Preventive Action

10 Facilities and Safety

Part II: Tissue Dispensing Service Self-Assessment Tool

How to Perform Self-Assessments for Tissue Dispensing Services

1 Organization

2 Resources

3 Equipment

4 Supplier and Customer Issues

5 Process Control

6 Documents and Records

7 Deviations, Nonconformances, and Adverse Events

8 Internal and External Assessments

9 Process Improvement Through Corrective and Preventive Action

10 Facilities and Safety

Appendix 1 Establishment Registration and Listing for Human Cells, Tissues, and

Cellular and Tissue-Based Products (Form FDA 3356)

