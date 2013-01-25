Pacific Life Foundation Grants $282,000 To Local Community Organizations In Greater Omaha

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Pacific Life Foundation announced today that 19 nonprofit agencies and 10 K-12 schools serving the Greater Omaha, Nebraska area will receive a total of $282,000 in grants.

2013 grants will be awarded to the following organizations:

Arts and Culture

Omaha Area Youth Orchestra: A $7,500 grant to help underwrite the 2013 “Side-by-Side” Concert Program for high school musicians from the Youth Symphony and professional musicians from the Omaha Symphony.

Civic, Community, and Environment

Nebraska Community Foundation: A $10,000 grant to support “Leadership Nebraska,” a program that fosters leadership development to help local citizens become involved in the issues and opportunities facing Nebraska.

Education

Boys & Girls Clubs of Council Bluffs: A $10,000 grant to support the Readers to Learners Program which emphasizes parental involvement and collaboration between the club and school administrators to ensure an optimal after-school learning experience for the club members.

In addition to the educational grants above, the Foundation's 3T's of Education program will contribute the following grants to K-12 schools where there are concentrations of children or grandchildren of Pacific Life employees. A 3T's of Education grant must be designated in one of the following areas: Teacher Training, Textbooks, or Technology:

Benson High School - Omaha, NE: $1,500

Millard West High School - Omaha, NE: $2,500

Ralston High School - Ralston, NE: $1,500

Rose Hill Elementary School - Omaha, NE: $3,000

Saint Albert Elementary - Council Bluffs, IA: $2,500

Squire John Thomas Elementary - Gretna, NE: $1,500

Westbrook Elementary School - Omaha, NE: $3,000

Westside Middle School - Omaha, NE: $2,500

Wheeler Elementary School - Omaha, NE: $1,500

Wilma Upchurch Elementary School - Omaha, NE: $2,500

Health and Human Services

Assistance League of Omaha: A $5,000 grant to support Operation School Bell which annually provides new clothing to 3,400 school-aged children in need.

The Pacific Life Foundation also announced a pledge to contribute a total of $560,000 toward marine mammal education, conservation, and research efforts throughout 2013. In addition, the Pacific Life Foundation continues to provide a robust matching gift program for Pacific Life employees, matching donations up to $5,000 per employee to their local United Way, up to $2,000 per employee to institutions of higher education, and up to $500 per employee to nonprofit organizations.

Annual funding of grants allows the Pacific Life Foundation to support a broad spectrum of community needs by partnering with nonprofit agencies that serve a large geographic area. Contributions are made primarily in areas with large concentrations of Pacific Life employees. Currently, Pacific Life has 285 employees working in its regional business center in Omaha, Nebraska. The Pacific Life Good Guys, an employee volunteer group, worked at 10 events with Greater Omaha area nonprofits during 2012.

The Pacific Life Foundation was established in 1984. Together with Pacific Life, the Foundation has contributed donations totaling over $72.2 million to thousands of nonprofit organizations across the country. The Foundation plans to contribute a total of $5.6 million in grants to nonprofit organizations throughout 2013. For more information about the Pacific Life Foundation, visit its website at www.PacificLifeFoundation.com.

About Pacific Life

Offering insurance since 1868, Pacific Life provides a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit Pacific Life online at www.PacificLife.com.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of May 2012 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2012 FORTUNE 500® list.